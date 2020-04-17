Anthony Joshua Calls Out Deontay Wilder: 'Begins with a B and Ends with an H'

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua had some strong regarding Deontay Wilder during an appearance on the SI Boxing with Chris Mannix podcast.

DAZN USA tweeted out on Friday what Joshua had to say about the former heavyweight champ:

Joshua said he and Wilder are "cut from a different cloth" before suggesting that he believes Wilder is a "b---h."

The 30-year-old is the current holder of the WBA (super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles. After dropping those championships in a shocking seventh-round technical knockout loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. last June, Joshua regained them by beating Ruiz by unanimous decision in December. The Briton owns a career record of 23-1.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Wilder is coming off his first loss as a pro after Tyson Fury beat him in dominant fashion via seventh-round technical knockout in February.

The Alabama native lost the WBC heavyweight title to Fury, who also won the vacant The Ring and lineal heavyweight championships in the process.

That was the second fight between Wilder and Fury, as their first bout in 2018 resulted in a controversial split draw. Wilder was 42-0-1 entering the rematch, but he was no match for the much bigger and more technically sound Fury.

Although Wilder was decimated in that fight, he enacted his rematch clause. The fight was originally supposed to take place July 18, but it is being moved to the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There has been plenty of talk over the years about Wilder and Joshua fighting, but it has yet to come to fruition. The fact that Joshua has a deal with DAZN is among the factors that have played into it.

It is possible to work around that, but unless Wilder is unable to bounce back and beat Fury in the rematch, a clash between Wilder and Joshua may not be plausible.