Patrick Mahomes Passes Tom Brady as NFL's Top Merchandise Seller

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Following up an MVP campaign in 2018 with a Super Bowl victory last season has moved Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the top of the NFL's merchandise sales chart.

Per Variety's Scott Soshnick, Tom Brady's three-year run as the league's top merchandise seller has come to an end with Mahomes passing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

The top five players in merchandise sales for the year from March 2019 through February 2020 is Mahomes, Brady, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys and Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns.

Expanding the list out, it's not surprising to see quarterbacks dominate the top merchandise sellers. The position is arguably the most important in all of sports and receives the most attention because quarterbacks touch the ball on every snap.

Quarterbacks make up 15 of the top 28 merchandise sellers. The highest-selling non-offensive player is Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack at No. 8.

A trio of San Francisco 49ers elevated their profile during the team's run to the Super Bowl. Jimmy Garoppolo (No. 9) and George Kittle (No. 10) cracked the top 10, and star rookie Nick Bosa not far behind at No. 16.

Mahomes has taken over as the face of the NFL, especially last season by playing a pivotal role in ending Kansas City's 50-year Super Bowl drought. At just 24 years old, he figures to be at or near the top of merchandise sales for years to come.