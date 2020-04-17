LeBron Made His Case, but Giannis Should Win His Second MVP This Season

Right Arrow Icon

Before the abrupt end of the 2019-20 season, the Lakers were surging and LeBron James was making his case for MVP. But Howard Beck says that wasn't enough to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo from winning his second straight MVP award.


