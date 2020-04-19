B/R App User 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Final Results, Analysis for Every PickApril 19, 2020
B/R App User 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Final Results, Analysis for Every Pick
Over the course of the last two days, we handed mock-drafting duties over to the fans.
Starting with the Cincinnati Bengals Friday morning and concluding with the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday afternoon, we gave each fanbase one hour to vote via the B/R app for who their team should take in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The people have spoken, and these are the results.
1. Cincinnati Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, LSU
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it "looks like the biggest slam dunk that we've seen in a very long time" that LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will become a member of the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.
It appears Bengals fans fully endorse that.
Aside from some sporadic votes for Chase Young, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa and some comical votes for punter Braden Mann, Burrow dominated the fire while the Bengals were on the mock clock.
The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner is widely considered one of the best quarterback prospects of the last decade after throwing 60 touchdown passes to six interceptions for the national champions last year. With Cincinnati looking for a fresh franchise quarterback, the Ohio kid makes too much sense.
2. Washington Redskins: Edge Chase Young, Ohio State
If Washington Redskins fans get their way, the team will use a first-round pick on a defensive lineman for the fourth year in a row.
But while Montez Sweat, Da'Ron Payne and Jonathan Allen were quality prospects who still might have bright futures, former Ohio State edge defender Chase Young is on another level. With the jury still out on 2019 first-round quarterback Dwayne Haskins, this is the obvious route despite the fact that the Redskins arguably have bigger positional needs.
The top player on Bleacher Report draft guru Matt Miller's big board, Young is coming off a 16.5-sack junior year in the Big Ten. He's the complete package, he's totally polished and he's expected to become an elite playmaker early in his NFL career.
"You've got to be able to sit there and say that the next guy that I'm going to take is going to be that high-impact guy," Washington head coach Ron Rivera told reporters recently. "And that's what I'm looking for, that's what I believe we need. We need a guy just to come in and really change our football team."
Young can do exactly that, which is why no other legitimate candidate received a significant number of votes here.
3. Detroit Lions: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
About a month after the Detroit Lions traded Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles, Lions fans are giving the green light to the team to draft Slay's replacement.
General manager Bob Quinn acknowledged to reporters that trading back is a possibility, and many have predicted that's what Detroit will do. But if the Lions do stand pat, the fans want to see former Ohio State corner Jeff Okudah.
The unanimous All-American would become the first defensive back of the 21st century to be drafted with a top-three pick. That's a tad scary, but Young is gone, and Detroit has recently invested heavily in the offensive line and the linebacker corps. That means if the Lions stay put, this probably makes more sense than rolling with one of this class' premier tackles or linebacker Isaiah Simmons (although Simmons was clearly the runner-up when voting closed).
"Okudah is so, so clean," Miller, who had Okudah third on his big board, tweeted recently. "Like his weaknesses are that he only had 3 [interceptions] because no one would throw at him."
4. New York Giants: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
In the most highly contested vote thus far in this experiment, New York Giants fans debated between incredibly versatile former Clemson defender Isaiah Simmons and several offensive linemen (with Alabama's Jedrick Wills getting the most love).
But in the end, a plurality favored Simmons.
Miller's fourth-ranked prospect is the ultimate jack of all trades and could be utilized in a wide variety of ways by a defense in desperate need of a boost. Only two teams allowed more points than the G-Men in 2019, and only two generated fewer takeaways.
As a result, they've already invested in back-seven defenders Blake Martinez and James Bradberry this offseason. But Simmons can line up next to Martinez and make an immediate impact in coverage, in run defense and as a pass-rusher.
That versatility and athleticism give him a ceiling so high that it couldn't be ignored by Giants supporters.
5. Miami Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
It came down to Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert for the Miami Dolphins' selection, and the former Alabama quarterback won the fan vote in a landslide.
That could be an indication that if GM Chris Grier and the rest of the Dolphins' decision-makers opt to select Tagovailoa, they won't take too much heat from a fanbase that has reason to be concerned about recent reports regarding his health and durability.
Tagovailoa, of course, is coming off major surgery to repair a dislocated hip, which wasn't his only injury in college. An AFC personnel man told The Athletic's Bob McGinn this week that Tua is "fragile," and Miller spoke with one source who believes multiple teams have failed Tua from a medical standpoint.
But Tagovailoa threw 87 touchdown passes to 11 interceptions in three seasons in the best conference in college football and was the SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2018. On paper, he's got a superstar-level ceiling. And apparently, Dolphins fans are down with that in this spot.
6. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama
The first mild surprise of this exercise comes from fans of the Los Angeles Chargers, who with Justin Herbert on the board opted to draft their team a blue-chip offensive tackle in Alabama's Jedrick Wills.
After years of offensive line issues, that'd likely give Los Angeles a hell of a tackle duo with Wills and free-agent addition Bryan Bulaga, but neither has much or any recent experience on the left side. That could make things a little tricky, but it didn't stop Bolts fans from casting more fire for Wills than Herbert, Utah quarterback Jordan Love and fellow tackles Andrew Thomas, Tristan Wirfs and Mekhi Becton.
Wills is Miller's highest-rated offensive lineman after exploding as a first-team All-SEC right tackle in his junior season. He's already an extremely polished pass-blocker, which is critical considering the Chargers are trying to win right now.
This could be a sign Chargers fans aren't convinced Herbert or Love is the answer, but it's likely a stronger indication they'd prefer the team to sign a free-agent quarterback like Cam Newton or Jameis Winston. Either would likely be thrilled to step into an offense that features Wills, Bulaga, Trai Turner, Mike Pouncey, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Hunter Henry and Austin Ekeler.
7. Carolina Panthers: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
The Carolina Panthers and former Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown have been linked throughout the predraft process, and Panthers fans have slapped their seal of approval on that connection by drafting the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year to team up with Kawann Short up front for Carolina.
The Panthers are locked in with their offensive core but need defensive playmakers, making Brown an obvious choice with Young and Okudah off the board. Since they used a first-round pick on edge Brian Burns last year, an interior defensive lineman makes a lot of sense.
The only other prospect to get significant love in the voting process was former Florida cornerback CJ Henderson, who would essentially be drafted to replace the departed James Bradberry. But Brown, who is Miller's third-ranked defensive player, appears to be more of a sure thing.
The 6'5", 326-pounder is a do-it-all interior defensive lineman, which suits new defensive coordinator Phil Snow's emphasis on a "multiple" scheme. He should be ready to make an immediate impact, which would be good news for a D that now longer has Gerald McCoy, Dontari Poe, Vernon Butler or Kyle Love on the roster.
8. Arizona Cardinals: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
Several high-quality offensive tackle prospects were available to Arizona Cardinals fans in this spot, but the final tally wasn't even close. Voters made it clear that if Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, Georgia's Andrew Thomas and
Louisville's Mekhi Becton are all up for grabs in this spot, they want Wirfs.
It comes a month after Miller tweeted that "Wirfs to the Cardinals feels like a done deal now at No. 8 overall" and a couple of weeks after our draft expert suggested the reigning Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year could go off the board in the top five.
It's clear now that if Wirfs makes it to Arizona and Simmons and Brown are indeed off the board, most Cards fans will be thrilled to see the team draft a guy who should immediately bolster the protection for young quarterback Kyler Murray.
That's the pro-ready Wirfs, who could likely rock out from the get-go at guard or tackle.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
DJ Chark Jr. emerged in significant fashion for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. But Jags fans know that if this whole Gardner Minshew II thing is going to pan out at quarterback, they'll need more pass-catching talent on the roster.
That'd explain why they've voted for their team to use the No. 9 overall pick on Miller's highest-rated pass-catcher, Alabama's Jerry Jeudy.
The two-time first-team All-SEC wide receiver is a polished route-runner with elite speed (4.45 40-yard dash) and top-notch playmaking ability, and he should be ready to make an immediate impact after putting up more than 2,400 yards and 24 touchdowns over his last two seasons with the Crimson Tide.
Still, it's an interesting choice considering that the Jaguars have been hemorrhaging talent on defense, and highly touted defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw and K'Lavon Chaisson and potential star cornerback CJ Henderson were all available here. But one of those guys could drop to Jacksonville in the No. 20 spot, while each of the top three receivers in this class is likely to be gone by the time the Jags are on the mock clock again.
So it's not too surprising that Jeudy beat out Kinlaw and Henderson in the voting, although you might have expected fellow receivers CeeDee Lamb and Henry Ruggs III to put up more of a fight.
10. Cleveland Browns: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia
The Cleveland Browns have spent the last few years building a roster that should be ready to contend, but the last regime failed to replace retired legend Joe Thomas at left tackle, and new general manager Andrew Berry has yet to address that spot this offseason.
That has the whole world under the impression Cleveland will use its No. 10 overall selection on a new blindside protector for third-year quarterback Baker Mayfield, which is why it makes sense that this fan vote came down to Georgia's Andrew Thomas and Louisville's Mekhi Becton.
Browns fans ultimately went with Thomas, who isn't as physically intriguing as Becton but is less mysterious.
The former is well-polished after a strong three-year run in which he was a Freshman All-American and first-team All-SEC twice, while the latter blossomed suddenly in 2019.
Miller also ranked him one spot ahead of Becton. But it was essentially a tossup, so it was interesting to see Thomas run away with the vote.
11. New York Jets: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville
It's obvious the fans feel strongly about this offensive tackle class because four of the first 11 fanbases participating in this experiment voted for their teams to take tackles.
With Willis, Wirfs and Thomas off the board, New York Jets fans staved off the temptation to grab a flashy receiver and instead voted strongly in favor of their team selecting the fourth highly touted offensive lineman in this class, Louisville's Mekhi Becton.
That is despite the fact that the Jets lost Robby Anderson and signed George Fant and Greg Van Roten in free agency.
This indicates fans aren't convinced Fant can suddenly become a consistently effective starter (he wasn't in Seattle), and moving Van Roten from guard to tackle would be a risky change as well (he was a guard in Carolina but played tackle in college).
The 6'7', 364-pound Becton has a wildly high ceiling after exploding for the Cardinals in 2019 and then putting on a show at the combine. Young quarterback Sam Darnold would greatly appreciate his presence.
12. Las Vegas Raiders: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
Less than a year after the Antonio Brown debacle, there was little doubt Las Vegas Raiders fans would vote to pick one of the draft's top three wide receivers in this spot. But it's a little surprising that with Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and Alabama's Henry Ruggs III both available, Raiders fans emphatically chose Lamb.
It's not as though Lamb isn't a phenomenal prospect, but the comically speedy Ruggs (4.27 40-yard dash) would have been Al Davis' dream and has the look and feel of a Raiders draft pick.
That said, Las Vegas already has Tyrell Williams to stretch the field, and quarterback Derek Carr isn't exactly a gunslinger. Lamb might give Carr a slightly more reliable pass-catcher who differs more from Williams but still has that sky-high ceiling.
For what it's worth, Miller gave the two identical grades but ranked Ruggs one spot ahead of Lamb. It's easy to see why Raiders fans might prefer to stray from a stereotype with Lamb, but if the organization follows suit, it'll take time to see whether it's the right call.
13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis): WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
When the San Francisco 49ers acquired the 13th overall pick from the Indianapolis Colts last month for DeForest Buckner, you have to imagine they were thinking about landing one of the draft's top three receivers.
With that in mind and with Jeudy and Lamb off the board, electric Alabama wideout Henry Ruggs III was a no-brainer for 49ers fans in this spot.
Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson, who also presents tremendous value here and fills a need for the 49ers, got plenty of fire as well. But at least a large plurality of fans chose the blazing fast but versatile Ruggs, who would likely become the top option in an offense that is deep but lacks a true No. 1 receiver.
"Kyle Shanahan LOVES speed," Miller recently tweeted. "Ruggs is one of the fastest receivers I've ever seen. It's a perfect marriage of fit, value and immediate impact."
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
Just two years after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers used a first-round pick on interior defensive lineman Vita Vea, Bucs fans are in favor of adding another high-ceiling defensive tackle to team up with Vea and returning veteran front-seven defenders Ndamukong Suh, Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett.
Former South Carolina interior defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw easily got the most fire from fans while the Bucs were on the mock clock, which makes sense when you consider that the draft's top four offensive linemen were already off the board before Tampa Bay had a shot at them.
With that in mind, it also wasn't surprising that there was a strong sentiment among voters that the Buccaneers should consider trading back under these circumstances.
Still, the powerful, versatile Kinlaw should be positioned to make a huge impact as a rookie, which is critical for a Bucs team that is obviously in win-now mode after signing quarterback Tom Brady. By no means would the organization be settling with this selection.
15. Denver Broncos: CB C.J. Henderson, Florida
The buzz has been growing that former Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson could come off the board a lot earlier than many previously figured, which is why Denver Broncos fans were probably thrilled to see the coverage stud drop to them in the No. 15 spot.
Henderson shined as both a cover man and a playmaker as a 27-game starter for the Gators, and he has the polish to immediately fill a need for a Denver team that lost veteran Chris Harris Jr. in free agency.
Still, it's worth pointing out that Broncos fans were very much divided. It was pretty much a toss-up between Henderson and LSU product Justin Jefferson, who is widely considered to be the fourth-best receiver in this class. No wideout still on the Denver roster besides Courtland Sutton had more than 300 yards or a single touchdown in 2019, and Jefferson would be an ideal immediate No. 2 option after putting up wild numbers in the SEC last season.
That'd be a tough call for John Elway, but Henderson, who has a higher grade from Miller, has a small edge.
16. Atlanta Falcons: Edge K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU
Eventually, a pure edge-rusher not named Chase Young had to come off the board. And while the Atlanta Falcons attempted to address their pass-rushing need by acquiring Dante Fowler Jr. last month, fans of a team that had the fourth-lowest sack rate in the NFL last season weren't willing to pass on former LSU edge defender K'Lavon Chaisson.
The first-team All-SEC outside linebacker looked special dating back to his standout freshman 2017 campaign, and he's got the size (6'3", 254 lbs), explosiveness and versatility to become something special. He still might need to develop a bit as a rusher, and his progress was stunted a tad by a torn ACL in 2018, but it helps that Atlanta already has Fowler and top 2017 draft pick Takkarist McKinley on the roster.
There was also some sentiment on the B/R app the Falcons should trade down following Denver's decision to draft Henderson, and former Alabama safety Xavier McKinney appeared to intrigue a lot of fans as well.
But a plurality ultimately rolled with the ninth-ranked player on Miller's board.
17. Dallas Cowboys: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama
For years, Dallas Cowboys fans have been vocal about their team's need for a standout safety, and the team itself is likely well aware it could use a boost at that position. In fact, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported last offseason that the Cowboys were interested in Earl Thomas but couldn't afford him.
So even though Xavier Woods has turned into a decent starter for a team that signed HaHa Clinton-Dix earlier this month, Cowboys fans overwhelmingly voted in favor of the organization taking former Alabama safety Xavier McKinney if he's available under this exercise's circumstances in the No. 17 spot.
There was also plenty of fire for former LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton, likely because the organization lost top cover man Byron Jones on the free-agent market, but it's telling that the only other relatively popular option on the app was a proposed trade for star Jets safety Jamal Adams.
But we're not dealing in trades here, and the Cowboys still have plenty of talent and depth at corner. Meanwhile, McKinney is Miller's top-ranked safety after two splash-play-heavy seasons as a starter at Alabama. The versatile playmaker would be a welcome addition to a Dallas D that generated just 17 takeaways in 2019.
18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh): OT Josh Jones, Houston
Thirteen selections after Dolphins fans rolled the dice on Tua Tagovailoa on offense, they used their second first-round mock selection on a player who should make Tua's life easier for years.
And while it would have been swell to land one of this class's top four offensive linemen, former Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones at least has a high ceiling based on his ideal combination of size and athleticism.
The 6'5", 319-pounder might still need time to grow despite starting 45 games in the AAC, but the rebuilding Dolphins wouldn't likely throw Tagovailoa to the wolves anyway, and Julie'n Davenport can temporarily hold things down before Jones gets a shot to fill Laremy Tunsil's shoes.
And even if he started right away but struggled, those growing pains would be tolerable for a Miami team that isn't expected to contend in 2020.
19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago): CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson
It's clear Raiders fans wanted a cornerback here. Which one? That was hotly contested on the app, with Clemson's A.J. Terrell, Utah's Jaylon Johnson and LSU's Kristian Fulton all receiving plenty of fire from the fanbase.
With wide receiver CeeDee Lamb already on the mock roster, a cornerback makes a lot of sense for a team that has invested heavily in the front seven but recently traded Gareon Conley and has yet to re-sign Daryl Worley.
The Raiders gave up a tied-for-league-worst 8.3 yards per pass attempt and an AFC-worst 103.8 passer rating last year, and their pass defense ranked 30th in DVOA at Football Outsiders. But they didn't address the secondary in significant fashion in free agency, which is why a corner is highly desired here.
Why Terrell over Johnson and Fulton? Miller ranked both Johnson and TCU's Jeff Gladney higher, but they're all part of a crowded second tier of corners that should probably also include Trevon Diggs from Alabama. Terrell is a complete-package corner with an extremely high profile, and he does have a length advantage over every other corner mentioned.
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via L.A. Rams): CB Kristian Fulton, LSU
A runner-up in our digital Las Vegas, former LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton didn't have to spend much more time in the mock green room before landing with the Jaguars, who have jettisoned A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey in the last six months.
It's a logical pick considering that all of this draft's perceived elite prospects are off the board, especially with Jacksonville going offense via wide receiver Jerry Jeudy earlier in Round 1.
Some fire also went to Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos and Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, both of whom would bolster Jacksonville's depleted defensive front. But Yannick Ngakoue is still on the roster, and they used first-round picks the last two years on Josh Allen and Taven Bryan.
Fulton is a technically sound, physical press corner who would be an ideal fit for Jacksonville's defense, and after two active seasons in the SEC he'd have a chance to play a huge role right away.
21. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
In one of the most obvious mock picks since Bengals fans selected Joe Burrow first overall, receiver-thirsty Philadelphia Eagles fans were likely thrilled to take former LSU wideout Justin Jefferson here.
The Eagles simply can't rely only on aging, fragile veterans Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, and there's a severe lack of depth beyond that in the receiving corps. So while a pass-rusher like Yetur Gross-Matos could be tempting in this spot for a team that loves to load up on quality defensive linemen, you can't pass on Jefferson.
The polished, smooth pass-catcher averaged 16.2 yards per reception as a sophomore and then exploded for 111 catches, 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns in the toughest conference in college football last year.
He crushed fellow first-round-caliber receiver Denzel Mims (a Baylor product who might need more development than Jefferson) and high-value former Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray.
22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo): CB Jeff Gladney, TCU
A lot of names caught fire as Minnesota Vikings fans deliberated on who to mock-select with the pick their team acquired last month from the Buffalo Bills. And while finding a replacement for departed receiver Stefon Diggs is certainly a priority, the team's putrid cornerback situation took center stage with the selection of former TCU cover man Jeff Gladney.
With Okudah, Henderson, Terrell and Fulton off the board and the receiver class historically deep, it made sense for the Vikes to roll with Gladney now, especially considering that Miller grades him as the third-best corner and the top slot corner in this class.
That could make him an ideal replacement for the departed Mackensie Alexander.
Gladney doesn't make a lot of splash plays, but he's well-established, physical and versatile enough to be a plus run defender as well. That'd make him an intriguing addition to a Minnesota team reeling from some major losses on the free-agent market.
23. New England Patriots: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
The New England Patriots might not be able to replace Tom Brady in this draft (or ever), but a team that also lost key front-seven defenders Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins Sr. in free agency could have a shot at a high-quality replacement linebacker in this spot.
Unsurprisingly, under those circumstances, Miller's top-rated off-ball linebackers not named Isaiah Simmons—LSU's Patrick Queen and Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray—received the most fire from Pats fans on the app.
Ultimately, they clearly favored Murray, who might have a lower ceiling but is a little more versatile and explosive than Queen. He also appears to be a superior pass-rusher, and his college resume is longer. The Patriots might appreciate that, but this would be a tough decision regardless because of Queen's growth potential.
For what it's worth, plummeting quarterback Justin Herbert nearly beat Murray here, but most Pats fans are apparently unconvinced he’s the answer.
24. New Orleans Saints: LB Patrick Queen, LSU
With Murray off the board, New Orleans Saints fans didn't have to debate between him and former LSU linebacker Patrick Queen. And ultimately, Miller's second-ranked linebacker dominated the fire, with sinking quarterback Justin Herbert a distant second place.
It's hard to find glaring soft spots on the New Orleans roster, enabling the team to focus on the best player available in this spot. And that's likely Queen, who began to look like a future star late in 2019 and was the defensive MVP of the 2020 national championship game.
Miller has him ranked above Murray and several other defensive players who have already gone off the board.
The Louisiana native has fantastic range and is a top-notch tackler and playmaker. He might require a little time to grow, but that should be cool with a Saints team that already has Demario Davis and Kiko Alonso on the linebacker depth chart.
25. Minnesota Vikings: OT Austin Jackson, USC
A once-terrible Minnesota Vikings offensive line has shown signs of improvement recently, but expensive left tackle Riley Reiff often looks out of place on the blind side. He makes too many mistakes, lacks consistency and simply hasn't lived up to expectations in his three seasons there. He'll also turn 32 this season, so it's no surprise Vikings fans targeted a replacement with the team's second first-round mock selection.
With the receiver vote divided between Baylor's Denzel Mims and Clemson's Tee Higgins, the pick was Miller's top-ranked remaining offensive lineman, Austin Jackson from USC.
The first-team All-Pac-12 tackle may still require some technical development but has all of the physical tools you want to see in a future pillar left tackle.
Herbert also got some fire just because he represents tremendous value here, but Vikes fans know they're locked in with Kirk Cousins and had other weaknesses to address.
26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston): G/C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
Miami Dolphins fans are damn serious about fortifying the quarterback they mock-selected fifth overall. Possibly with Tua Tagovailoa's durability in mind, they've used each of their remaining first-round picks on offensive linemen.
In this case, they get a strong interior pass-blocker in Michigan product Cesar Ruiz, who is Miller's top-ranked guard after starting 31 games at center and guard during a superb college career.
It's not a glamorous pick, but Dolphins fans likely figure Ruiz would be an immediate upgrade over right guard Michael Deiter, who struggled mightily as a rookie in 2019.
He beat out top running back D'Andre Swift, but fans might figure the team can use its three other picks in the top 70 to land Swift or another back.
27. Seattle Seahawks: Edge Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
The Seattle Seahawks appear to believe top 2019 pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney is too expensive on the open market, and the Ezekiel Ansah experiment didn't work out for a team that recorded a tied-for-NFC-low 28 sacks last season.
So while we all know Seattle is likely to trade back here, Seahawks fans still predictably pounced on Miller's top-ranked remaining edge defender, Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos.
The relentless pass-rusher has the length and tools to become something special at the NFL level. And he was first-team All-Big Ten in both 2018 and 2019, so he has the experience to play a role right off the bat.
Gross-Matos beat out intriguing former Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland, who also would bolster a problem spot. But the Seahawks at least have veteran bodies along the offensive line.
28. Baltimore Ravens: DT A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
The defensive line isn't a significant weak spot for a stacked Baltimore Ravens team, but Baltimore lost Michael Pierce in free agency, traded Chris Wormley when it looked like Michael Brockers was joining the team and then lost Brockers after a failed physical.
On the mock clock in this spot, Ravens fans had a chance to address that area while also luxuriously rolling with arguably the best player available, Iowa's A.J. Epenesa.
The big, strong, versatile two-time All-Big Ten defensive lineman is coming off back-to-back double-digit-sack seasons with the Hawkeyes, so he should be able to make an impact immediately on a team that is obviously in win-now mode following a 14-2 season.
Grabbing Epenesa to team up with Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Derek Wolfe seemed like a no-brainer, dwarfing some sentiment on the app that Baltimore should trade back in this spot.
29. Tennessee Titans: CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah
It doesn't sound as though the Tennessee Titans are eager to bring back veteran cornerback Logan Ryan, and a 30-year-old Malcolm Butler isn't the same player he used to be.
And so with all of the top offensive linemen and pass-rushers off the board, Titans fans confidently went with a first-round-caliber corner in Utah product Jaylon Johnson.
Miller's fourth-rated cornerback was a two-time first-team All-Pac-12 cover man. He has tremendous length and physicality, and he exhibited splash-play ability with six interceptions the last two years. And while he might not be ready to play a massive role right away, that's OK with Butler and Adoree’ Jackson already on the roster.
Johnson beat out Alabama's Trevon Diggs, who would also be an appropriate selection but isn't as physical and might need even more time.
30. Green Bay Packers: WR Denzel Mims, Baylor
Green Bay Packers fans are well aware that no wide receiver on the roster except Davante Adams caught more than 35 passes or hit the 500-yard mark in 2019. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers needs another weapon, and Baylor product Denzel Mims fits the profile as the team's No. 30 overall pick.
Miller felt the same way in his last mock draft, stating that "Mims gives Aaron Rodgers a big, fast receiver who can split safeties down the field or put a move on a cornerback underneath and make plays with the ball in his hands. At 6'3" and 207 pounds with 4.38 speed, Mims gives Rodgers an athletic player at the receiver position he's not had in his NFL career."
You could make an argument for receiver Tee Higgins (who was the runner-up on the app), but that's clearly the position to target with all of the highly touted offensive tackles off the board.
Mims could require some development and isn't a speed demon, but his massive catch radius is exactly what Rodgers needs opposite Adams. And he should be able to make an early impact after scoring eight-plus touchdowns in each of his last three seasons with the Bears.
31. San Francisco 49ers: CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
At the start of this exercise, we identified wide receiver and cornerback as the top needs for the San Francisco 49ers. Fittingly, 49ers fans used their 13th mock pick on speedy wideout Henry Ruggs III, and now they've scratched that cornerback itch with another Alabama product who represents good value at the bottom of Round 1.
The selection, Trevon Diggs, is relatively obvious with half a dozen other corners already off the board. The last remaining prospect at that position who received a grade of higher than 85 from Miller was Diggs, who steadily improved after converting from wide receiver early in his tenure with the Crimson Tide.
Diggs has tremendous length and put it all together as a playmaker with three interceptions in his senior season in the SEC. His ball skills would come in handy for a 49ers defense that is stacked up front but somewhat vulnerable in the secondary and intercepted a below-league-median 12 passes in 2019.
He won the fan vote in a landslide.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin
It's official: Only two quarterbacks—Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa—were deemed by fans to be worthy of first-round selections.
Unsurprisingly, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love received very little fire from fans of a Kansas City Chiefs team that is in decent shape with that Patrick Mahomes dude under center.
Instead, Kansas City supporters focused on a good-not-great defense that lacks high-end talent in the linebacker corps by mock-selecting polished Wisconsin product Zack Baun.
Fittingly, Baun was Miller's 32nd-ranked prospect. He's versatile and explosive, he can assist with the pass rush, and after recording 19.5 tackles for loss as a senior, he should be prepared to chip in right away as the Chiefs aim for a repeat.