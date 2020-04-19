B/R App User 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Final Results, Analysis for Every Pick

2 of 32

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

If Washington Redskins fans get their way, the team will use a first-round pick on a defensive lineman for the fourth year in a row.

But while Montez Sweat, Da'Ron Payne and Jonathan Allen were quality prospects who still might have bright futures, former Ohio State edge defender Chase Young is on another level. With the jury still out on 2019 first-round quarterback Dwayne Haskins, this is the obvious route despite the fact that the Redskins arguably have bigger positional needs.

The top player on Bleacher Report draft guru Matt Miller's big board, Young is coming off a 16.5-sack junior year in the Big Ten. He's the complete package, he's totally polished and he's expected to become an elite playmaker early in his NFL career.

"You've got to be able to sit there and say that the next guy that I'm going to take is going to be that high-impact guy," Washington head coach Ron Rivera told reporters recently. "And that's what I'm looking for, that's what I believe we need. We need a guy just to come in and really change our football team."

Young can do exactly that, which is why no other legitimate candidate received a significant number of votes here.