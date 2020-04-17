AEW, NJPW or Other? Predicting Where Recently Cut WWE Stars Will Land

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WWE cut an astonishing number of on-air talent on Wednesday and sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world, with some of the releases coming as more of a surprise than others.

As of this writing, no one is confirmed to be brought back when the coronavirus pandemic starts to slow down, although that is possible. If the former WWE Superstars remain released, they are free to go wherever they wish after 90 days, per PWInsider.

The company's cost-cutting measure led to many fans speculating where these names pop up next. Of course, it's important to note that it may be a while before anyone is able to sign anywhere due to the current climate.

In time, though, wrestling's free agency will be booming again with all of the existing promotions having a ton of talent to choose from. Between All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor, Impact, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance, there are plenty of options for the released wrestlers to choose from.

Not everyone who was cut will be an obvious pickup. Kurt Angle can lend a lot to any company in a backstage role (assuming WWE doesn't immediately rehire him), but his days in the ring are in the past and he probably won't be the first free agent signed anywhere.

Erick Rowan, Sarah Logan, Eric Young and No Way Jose are also skilled, but there isn't one obvious landing spot for any of them. The more notable names from this week's round of releases, on the other hand, are bound to flourish outside of WWE and will be valuable assets to any company fortunate to have them.