Quick Takes on Strowman vs. Wyatt, MITB at WWE HQ, AEW’s Britt Baker and More

The immediate fallout from WrestleMania 36 didn't provide WWE fans with many reasons to be excited for product going forward. Thankfully, the latest editions of Raw, SmackDown and NXT were strong enough to fix that as the Money in the Bank pay-per-view fast approaches.

Five qualifying matches were held between the two shows to determine who would have the opportunity to vie for the namesake briefcases May 10. We also got a better idea of what other marquee matches will take place at the event for the WWE and Universal Championships.

To make matters more interesting, this year's Money in the Bank Ladder matches will emanate from WWE Headquarters for the first time. Regardless of how the unique concept pans out, the company should be at the very least commended for trying something new,

Amid the Money in the Bank buildup, WWE announced the releases of several Superstars on Wednesday. Although some were more surprising than others, all of them couldn't have come at a worse time, with the coronavirus pandemic limiting the amount of shows other wrestling companies can run.

Post-WrestleMania layoffs are an unfortunate staple in the company but never quite to this degree. While the current climate is an obvious factor, WWE can also be blamed for its tendency to hoard talent as a way of keeping them from signing with the competition.

In addition to discussing that proclivity, this week's installment of Quick Takes will examine the top championship feuds on both Raw and SmackDown, All Elite Wrestling's Britt Baker quickly becoming a recurring highlight on Dynamite, a monumental Money in the Bank development and more.