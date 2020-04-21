Aleister Black the Workhorse, Austin Theory Not Ready Yet, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The April 20 edition of WWE Raw built toward Money in the Bank with plenty of wrestling. There were more matches on this show than the red brand has been known for, totaling 11 bouts.

Most did not land as strongly as they should have, though. Too many contests this week were established as squash matches with obvious winners.

Even those that weren't entirely one-sided failed to deliver, with only the surprise pairing of Andrade and Akira Tozawa making a lasting impression on the in-ring front.

If WWE wants to continue to focus on in-ring action due to a lack of writers, the wrestlers should get more time to shine. It cannot just be about getting as many men and women involved as possible.

Despite this limiting format, certain stars did make an impact. Aleister Black stepped up as a favorite for Money in the Bank, while Apollo Crews became one to watch for the pay-per-view on May 10.

It was a night when certain stars were heavily used or highlighted but only a select few rose to the occasion.