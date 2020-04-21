Aleister Black the Workhorse, Austin Theory Not Ready Yet, More WWE Raw Fallout

Aleister Black the Workhorse, Austin Theory Not Ready Yet, More WWE Raw FalloutApril 21, 2020
The April 20 edition of WWE Raw built toward Money in the Bank with plenty of wrestling. There were more matches on this show than the red brand has been known for, totaling 11 bouts.
Most did not land as strongly as they should have, though. Too many contests this week were established as squash matches with obvious winners.
Even those that weren't entirely one-sided failed to deliver, with only the surprise pairing of Andrade and Akira Tozawa making a lasting impression on the in-ring front.
If WWE wants to continue to focus on in-ring action due to a lack of writers, the wrestlers should get more time to shine. It cannot just be about getting as many men and women involved as possible.
Despite this limiting format, certain stars did make an impact. Aleister Black stepped up as a favorite for Money in the Bank, while Apollo Crews became one to watch for the pay-per-view on May 10.
It was a night when certain stars were heavily used or highlighted but only a select few rose to the occasion.
Aleister Black Should Be Money in the Bank Favorite
Aleister Black began potentially the biggest rise of his career with a win over Austin Theory to qualify for Money in the Bank. Afterward, he promised to make the match hell for anyone who got in his way.
This was an obvious result, but it does establish The Dutch Destroyer as a dangerous threat in the chase for the briefcase. The entry list currently consists of Black, Rey Mysterio, Apollo Crews and Daniel Bryan. King Corbin or Drew Gulak will join the field after their clash on Friday Night SmackDown.
Only Black stands out in that group as the perfect man to hold Money in the Bank. He has built his character as a fighter, someone willing to throw hands with anybody. He would be a fascinating challenger and champion given his swift ability to capture a victory.
Whether he is going after Drew McIntyre or the next man to hold the WWE belt, any world champion will be frightened of the possibility of The Dutch Destroyer cashing in. He would also be the rare Mr. Money in the Bank who could choose to fight the titleholder fair and square.
While the women's ladder match has established a slew of unique potential winners, the men's version is still finding its focus. However, Black will be one of the centerpieces whether he wins or not.
Austin Theory Not Ready for Spotlight
Austin Theory continues to underwhelm in his weekly efforts, despite his impressive athleticism. This week, he seemed out of sorts and relied too heavily on Aleister Black to catch him when he got lost.
No one is doubting the natural ability of Theory. He is athletic at another level, has natural charisma and could develop into a star with time.
There is certainly a reason he is working on Raw right now alongside United States champion Andrade as well as Zelina Vega and Angel Garza.
However, talent is abundant in WWE. You can't just be good. Apollo Crews has repeatedly struggled because he hasn't proved he is more than good. Theory must not fall into that box if he wants to find success.
NXT may be a third brand, but it is still a better place for talent to develop than the more tenured WWE shows. Wrestlers in NXT can always use the Performance Center and various trainers to help them advance.
Theory needed the Performance Center and NXT environment to grow. Hopefully, he is benefiting from the current environment because he will not have it forever.
WWE Should Not Be Using Sarah Logan So Much Unless She's Coming Back
WWE used Shayna Baszler's brutal beatdown of Sarah Logan last week as an example of the damage she can do to anyone. Later in the night, Ruby Riott said Logan and Liv Morgan had held her back in The Riott Squad.
Logan was released by WWE on Wednesday, but you could assume she was still employed and nursing an injury based on her on-screen usage. She was mentioned on Monday's show more times than she had been most weeks of her WWE career.
According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, she could be brought back to the company in the near future, but that doesn't mean anything is guaranteed. Right now, she is not getting paid but Raw is using her character to advance stories.
It feels distasteful no matter what happens next. Few women were as underutilized as the former Riott Squad member. She had moments when she got to shine, but they were noticeably brief.
If Logan is brought back to WWE, it should be with the promise that she will finally get a real chance to succeed. Otherwise, she deserves the opportunity to see which other companies would be glad to utilize her talent once independent wrestling returns.
MVP's 1st Client Should Be Apollo Crews
Montel Vontavious Porter talked a big game Monday, promising to win against the nobody in his way, Apollo Crews. After a competitive battle, Crews took down the former multiple-time champion with a powerbomb to qualify for Money in the Bank.
Crews has always been ridiculously talented. His athleticism may be unmatched and his physique makes him stand out. The way he moves is also mesmerizing, but what hasn't always been clear is whether he could be a true star.
Most of his matches have not flowed well. He cannot cut a promo, and his character work at the moment is almost non-existent. He needs something to push him to the next level.
MVP showed in this contest that his in-ring days are mostly behind him, but he has charisma to spare. He has already teased taking on a managerial role and just needs the right stars to boost. Crews is ideal.
This match can even be the catalyst. MVP was shown up and will suddenly take interest in this relative unknown. If he can convince Crews that he can get him to the top, they could be a formidable duo.