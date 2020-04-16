Report: Jalen Green Likely to Get 7-Figure Shoe Contract After Joining G League

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Joining the G League instead of the NCAA will allow Jalen Green to make money in other ways, including with a shoe deal.

According to Nick DePaula of ESPN, the guard will have "several offers" from companies with a contract that will top seven figures per year. He is set to sign with Aaron Goodwin, who negotiated rookie shoe deals with LeBron James, Dwight Howard and Kevin Durant.

Green announced Thursday he was going straight from high school to the G League, while ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Adrian Wojnarowski reported he will make at least $500,000 from his new team as an elite prospect.

The California native is a highly regarded prospect and considered the No. 3 overall player in the 2020 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports called him the projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Green will not only spend the next year developing among professionals to ready himself for the NBA, he will also get paid like a top young player.

Zion Williamson reportedly set a record for the largest rookie shoe deal in history last summer with a contract worth more than $10 million per year, according to Wojnarowski. Green doesn't come with the same type of hype as Williamson out of college or even high school, but there should still be a lot of money available for the talented young player.