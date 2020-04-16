Cavaliers Rumors: Andre Drummond 'Likely' to Exercise $28.8M Contract Option

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond (3) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Chicago. Chicago won 108-103. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Paul Beaty/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond is reportedly considered "likely" to pick up his $28.8 million player option for the 2020-21 season. 

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported Drummond is leaning toward staying in Cleveland, though the team has been given no assurances. The Cavs acquired Drummond at the trade deadline for the surprisingly paltry sum of Brandon Knight, John Henson and a future second-round pick.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

