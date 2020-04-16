Cavaliers Rumors: Andre Drummond 'Likely' to Exercise $28.8M Contract Option

Paul Beaty/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond is reportedly considered "likely" to pick up his $28.8 million player option for the 2020-21 season.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported Drummond is leaning toward staying in Cleveland, though the team has been given no assurances. The Cavs acquired Drummond at the trade deadline for the surprisingly paltry sum of Brandon Knight, John Henson and a future second-round pick.

