Warriors' Stephen Curry Says He Was 1st NBA Player Tested for the Coronavirus

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The NBA season was suspended March 11 after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, but Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was apparently the first player to be tested, five days earlier.

In an essay for Time, Curry explained he received a test March 6 after he felt sick with a fever that reached 101 degrees.

"I was the first NBA player tested for COVID-19," he wrote. "Thankfully, my test came back negative. But that experience hit me, and it hit me hard."

The Warriors announced the next day Curry was diagnosed with influenza A and had "no specific risk factors for COVID-19."

The illness was enough for the guard to miss the next two scheduled games before the season went on hiatus.

Curry has since used his time and money to help those affected by the coronavirus, as he explained in his essay:

"I'm fortunate to have the job I do, and not have to worry about all the many things crippling families across the country during this pandemic: unemployment, hunger, housing. How couldn't I use all of my resources and the full power of the platform my wife and I have built to help those desperately in need during this time? We have a responsibility to one another."

Curry and his wife, Ayesha, pledged one million meals through their Eat. Learn. Play. foundation to families affected by school closures throughout Oakland.

He also plans to provide 300,000 meals to Oakland residents every week for the next few months.

Curry's interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also helped provide valuable information about COVID-19.

In addition, the two-time NBA MVP encouraged others to help, including through donations or simply staying home to help slow the spread of the virus.