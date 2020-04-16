Mike Trout Donates Pizza, Soda to New Jersey Hospital Workers Amid COVID-19

Mike Trout Donates Pizza, Soda to New Jersey Hospital Workers Amid COVID-19April 16, 2020
Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout is not idly waiting for Major League Baseball's 2020 Opening Day.
The reigning American League MVP and his wife, Jessica Tara Trout, treated the staff at Inspira Elmer ER in his home state of New Jersey to pizza and soda while medical workers nationwide continue to battle COVID-19:
Trout previously encouraged the Anaheim Police Department:
City of Anaheim @City_of_Anaheim
We are so grateful for the men and women of @AnaheimPD who work every day on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak to continue to protect and serve our community. You know who else appreciates them? @MikeTrout! Thanks for stopping by to say hello! #miketrout #stayhome https://t.co/dhaEPgjwEd
The Angels have been aiding in relief efforts in several ways:
MLB was meant to start its 2020 season March 26, but Opening Day was postponed March 12 and has yet to be rescheduled.
No. 95: Greatest seasons in Angels history: Albert Pujols, 2012