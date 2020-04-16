Mike Trout Donates Pizza, Soda to New Jersey Hospital Workers Amid COVID-19

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 16, 2020

TEMPE, AZ - FEBRUARY 27: Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels smiles during a Los Angeles Angels Spring Training on February 27, 2020 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Masterpress/Getty Images)
Masterpress/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout is not idly waiting for Major League Baseball's 2020 Opening Day.

The reigning American League MVP and his wife, Jessica Tara Trout, treated the staff at Inspira Elmer ER in his home state of New Jersey to pizza and soda while medical workers nationwide continue to battle COVID-19:

Trout previously encouraged the Anaheim Police Department:

The Angels have been aiding in relief efforts in several ways:

MLB was meant to start its 2020 season March 26, but Opening Day was postponed March 12 and has yet to be rescheduled.

