WWE's Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura Show Home Workout Tips in New Video

JP Yim/Getty Images

While you aren't guaranteed to gain the physique of The Celtic Warrior, you can at least train like WWE star Sheamus.

The former world champion uploaded a video Wednesday showing one of his workouts with colleague Shinsuke Nakamura (warning: video contains profanity).

Not every fan has the luxury of an entire gym to themselves, but Sheamus made sure to highlight some exercises that can be performed at home.

Whereas most athletes across the world are stuck in a holding pattern because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's largely business as usual for Sheamus and Nakamura.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis deemed WWE to be an essential business, which allowed the company to continue presenting shows at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.