50 MLB Players Partner to Provide More Than 4M Meals to Address Childhood Hunger

Al Bello/Getty Images

A group of 50 MLB players raised almost $1 million toward the COVID-19 pandemic relief effort.

The donation will help provide more than 4 million meals for children impacted by the pandemic. Justin Verlander, Clayton Kershaw, Albert Pujols, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado were among the players to take part, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and Texas Rangers starter Kyle Gibson spearheaded the drive along with country singer Garth Brooks, whose foundation was involved.

In August 2019, MLB launched its partnership with Brooks' Teammates for Kids Foundation and Big League Impact, which was founded by Wainwright and his brother.

"Led by their player ambassadors in August, Clubs will fund efforts with local food organizations, or local affiliates of national organizations, to distribute food and non-perishables to children in need throughout the United States and in Canada," the league's press release read.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the issue at hand with schools across the country closing their doors in order to limit the spread of the virus. CNN's Lauren Lee noted 29.7 million children are enrolled in the National School Lunch Program, which provides free or reduced-cost meals.

MLB and the MLB Players Association announced a joint $1 million donation to Feeding America and Meals on Wheels America in March.