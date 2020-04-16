NBA Rumors: Some Execs Rank James Wiseman Outside Top 10 Draft Prospects

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

James Wiseman is regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2020 NBA draft, but there appears to be some division about where the former Memphis center stacks up in this class.

Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, some NBA executives have ranked Wiseman outside of the top 10 players.

