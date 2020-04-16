NBA Rumors: Some Execs Rank James Wiseman Outside Top 10 Draft Prospects

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 16, 2020

Memphis' James Wiseman (32) pauses between plays in an NCAA college basketball game against University of Illinois-Chicago Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)
Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

James Wiseman is regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2020 NBA draft, but there appears to be some division about where the former Memphis center stacks up in this class. 

Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, some NBA executives have ranked Wiseman outside of the top 10 players. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Inside the Making of 'The Last Dance'

    Pulling back the curtain on the legend of the Bulls dynasty was a test for the franchise and filmmakers ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Inside the Making of 'The Last Dance'

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report

    MJ Talks Final Bulls Season, Having $20 in Bank Account at UNC

    NBA logo
    NBA

    MJ Talks Final Bulls Season, Having $20 in Bank Account at UNC

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Biggest NBA Playoff Choke Jobs

    @AndrewDBailey looks back at the most memorable losses of the last 20 years 👉

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking the Biggest NBA Playoff Choke Jobs

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cavs Won’t Dump K-Love

    Cleveland will only deal Kevin Love for ‘combination of picks and players,’ salary dump not on the table

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Cavs Won’t Dump K-Love

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report