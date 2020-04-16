Kevin Love Trade Rumors: Cavs' Value for Veteran PF Revealed

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Kevin Love has been the subject of trade rumors for the past couple of years, but the Cavs reportedly aren't eager to move him unless the right deal comes along.

According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, the Cavaliers are unwilling to part with Love in a salary-dump trade and would only deal him for "a combination of picks and players."

Love is under contract for three more seasons after the 2019-20 campaign at an average annual salary of about $30 million.

