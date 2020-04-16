Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Talent Releases, The Revival and More

3 of 4

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported it appears as though The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders is slated for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

That would make sense based on what we witnessed Monday on Raw, where Ivar and Erik defeated Ricochet and Cedric Alexander to spark their momentum once again. The former Raw tag champions have fallen off in recent weeks, missing out on a WrestleMania match despite feuding with the likes of Seth Rollins, AOP and The OC in the weeks leading into the show.

The only question is whether the bruisers would be the de facto heels in the match or if WWE would officially necessitate a turn to set them up as the aggressors in a program with The Street Profits.

The two teams have history together.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins earned a great deal of credibility by taking the fight to The Viking Raiders in the manner they did during a notable episode of NXT, but they came up just short of dethroning the unstoppable badasses.

The tides are turned now, though, and the Raiders have to beat the Profits in order to capture the gold, not the other way around. Whether frustration over their spot on the card would lead to a heel turn that sparks another championship run, though, remains to be seen.