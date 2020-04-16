Vince McMahon's Biggest Creative Failures Among Stars Laid off by WWE

1 of 6

Kurt Angle’s second run with WWE should have been a monumental reminder of his in-ring badassery and undeniable entertainment value outside of it. Instead, it was marred by questionable creative decisions that culminated in a lackluster and disappointing retirement.

First was the revelation that Angle had an affair in college, where he had an illegitimate son who was revealed to be Jason Jordan. While that story was never paid off due to injuries suffered by Jordan, the fact that it existed at all was an indictment on the writing team.

Then there was the half-assed retirement tour that saw Angle wrestle the likes of AJ Styles and Samoa Joe on free television, only to lose to Baron Corbin in an afterthought of a match at WrestleMania 35. Why? So he could make an even greater heel out of The Lone Wolf?

Do you imagine Shawn Michaels was asked to put over The Miz on his way out the door to really solidify The A-Lister as a main event heel? Do you think management pitched Ric Flair on losing to MVP in his last match?

With all due respect to Corbin, who is a phenomenal heel and a great old-school bad guy, Angle had earned better. In an industry where the term "deserved" is thrown around with abandon, that guy deserved better.

While he did have a modern WrestleMania classic in 2018 partnering with Ronda Rousey against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, that one match does not make up for the head-scratchers thrown his way by a writing team, headed by Vinnie Mac himself, that should have had a better plan for him.

Imagine what he could have done for Chad Gable just by being his on-screen mentor.