Rams' Sean McVay: Brandin Cooks Trade Was 'Result of a Lot of Tough Decisions'

The Los Angeles Rams traded wide receiver Brandin Cooks and a 2022 fourth-round draft pick to the Houston Texans for a second-round selection in this year's draft.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer asked Rams head coach Sean McVay about the move during an interview on Fox Football Now, and McVay issued the following response:

Cooks has been traded three times since being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2014, bringing about Glazer's question about whether the wideout was a good teammate and a positive for the locker room.

McVay shot down those criticisms quickly.

Also, ESPN's Sarah Barshop, who covers the Texans, reported April 9 that she's "been told he has been respected in NFL locker rooms throughout his career."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who was with the New England Patriots for 20 years, also praised Cooks in 2018 when the Pats dealt him to L.A., calling him a great player, teammate and friend in an Instagram comment.

