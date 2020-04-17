Ultimate WWE WrestleMania 37 Matches That Will (Probably) Never Happen

0 of 6

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The WWE Universe has shifted its focus to Money in the Bank on May 10, but fantasy bookers have already turned their attention to WrestleMania 37 and the dream matches wrestling fans want.

Too bad the company doesn't listen to the fans, so the WWE Universe probably will never see these bouts.

Despite the lackluster booking and storytelling by WWE Creative, there are several matches that would draw the interest of hardcore and casual fans and bring them back to the product, including Undertaker vs. Sting, the Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen and more.

Here are the dream matches WWE fans want to see at WrestleMania 37 but will probably never happen.