Ultimate WWE WrestleMania 37 Matches That Will (Probably) Never HappenApril 17, 2020
Ultimate WWE WrestleMania 37 Matches That Will (Probably) Never Happen
The WWE Universe has shifted its focus to Money in the Bank on May 10, but fantasy bookers have already turned their attention to WrestleMania 37 and the dream matches wrestling fans want.
Too bad the company doesn't listen to the fans, so the WWE Universe probably will never see these bouts.
Despite the lackluster booking and storytelling by WWE Creative, there are several matches that would draw the interest of hardcore and casual fans and bring them back to the product, including Undertaker vs. Sting, the Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen and more.
Here are the dream matches WWE fans want to see at WrestleMania 37 but will probably never happen.
Undertaker vs. Sting
The biggest possible match that could be booked in wrestling today is still Undertaker vs. Sting, but many feel the company missed the boat after Sting's injuries.
After seeing the Boneyard match between The Phenom and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, though, the WWE Universe still has some hope.
With the help of movie-style editing and plenty of time to shoot and reshoot the bout, it doesn't matter how old Sting and Undertaker are, the cinematic styling and graveyard setting would be worthy of the battle between these two legends.
AJ Styles vs. Shawn Michaels
Many fans consider Shawn Michaels to be the greatest performer in wrestling history, and while those people are wrong, a possible battle against AJ Styles on the WrestleMania stage would be a dream come true for most members of the WWE Universe.
Michaels may be over the hill from an in-ring perspective, as seen in his match at Crown Jewel in 2018, but he will be working against Styles, who proved against Undertaker and hundreds of other performers that he can carry them to an unforgettable match.
Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen
The match most hardcore wrestling fans yearn for would be a massive battle between the two Four Horsewomen stables in WWE.
Just imagine Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Charlotte and Bayley squaring off against Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir at WrestleMania 37. Incredible.
The WWE team would be full of the top draws going up against Rousey, who is one of the two biggest mainstream stars in the world.
With plenty of time to build Baszler, Duke and Shafir as legitimate threats, the eight-woman war would be worthy of the main event slot.
CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins and his gimmick of being The Monday Night Messiah is one of the best storylines going today, but it needs to be built strongly for a year before an eventual payoff against the biggest name possible.
Who better to stop a Messiah than the leader of The Straight Edge Society, CM Punk?
If Punk were to return, it would have to be against a Superstar who would benefit from the interaction while also being able to take the loss. Rollins is the perfect choice, as the two would be great in the ring and even better on the mic.
The Rock vs. Braun Strowman
After missing the chance to give the fans what they wanted in Tampa, Florida, this year, WWE will be looking to blow out WrestleMania 37 with all the most prominent names, including The Rock.
Of all the possible challengers, Braun Strowman needs the opportunity the most. The Rock should put over The Monster Among Men and cement his spot as a cornerstone of the company.
Strowman was one of the most popular Superstars on the main roster less than a year ago, but WWE pushed him aside for Roman Reigns.
With The Big Dog out for the foreseeable future and Strowman beating Goldberg for the universal title, it's time to strap the rocket to his back and let The Rock put him over on the biggest stage possible.
Asuka vs. Daniel Bryan
In what is quite possibly the most unlikely of all the dream matches, Daniel Bryan should square off against Asuka in an intergender bout that would shake the wrestling industry to its core.
From in-ring work to the mic battle, Bryan standing toe-to-toe with Asuka would be solid gold.
The best part of a possible match between Bryan and Asuka is that the former world champion would put over The Empress of Tomorrow in a big way to cement her status as one of the toughest Superstars on the entire WWE roster, regardless of gender.
For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics.