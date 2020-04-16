Risky Money in the Bank 2020 Booking Decisions WWE Must Make

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The Money in the Bank matches are two of WWE's most anticipated bouts of the entire year, and the 2020 edition of the namesake pay-per-view is guaranteed to be one of a kind since it will emanate from the WWE Performance Center.

While the lack of a crowd will undoubtedly hurt the show's atmosphere, two ladder matches to claim briefcases containing guaranteed title shots will help create marquee storylines that carry through the rest of the year.

Whether it's the men's or women's Money in the Bank bout that headlines the event, the biggest winner of the night is guaranteed to be the WWE Universe. Here are the riskiest decisions the company should make May 10.

Asuka Should Win the Women's Briefcase

The 2020 edition of the women's Money in the Bank ladder match has several potential winners, but the wrestler flying under the radar who should walk away with the briefcase is Asuka.

While Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and others will be favored to walk away victorious, Asuka has proved over recent weeks in the ring and on the mic that she deserves another shot at being a top draw in the women's division.

As a former NXT and SmackDown women's champion, Asuka has demonstrated she has what it takes to carry a brand. Add in the fact that WWE officials cared enough at one point to let her win the first women's Royal Rumble, and it's time for Asuka to get another shot at the top of the card.

Banks will likely win the bout to further her storyline with Bayley—an angle being built well for once—but Asuka is arguably the most talented all-around performer on the roster, and she hasn't had her fair shake since jumping to the main roster in 2017.

Let Asuka shock the world and steal the show.

Daniel Bryan Should Win the Men's Briefcase

The field for the men's Money in the Bank match looks set to be stacked based on the announced qualifying matches, but it should be Daniel Bryan who walks out of the bout with the briefcase.

Since returning from what was thought to be a career-ending series of injuries, Bryan has mainly been kept out of a headline role. After proving he can stay healthy, it's time for the former world champion to return to the main event.

Winning the briefcase would create the ultimate question about who Bryan could challenge, but it doesn't matter. He is so good on the mic, in the ring and from a character perspective that he could fight anyone and make it feel monumental.

After retiring and working so hard to come back, Bryan cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase would be a monumental moment.

Braun Strowman Should Retain

On the first SmackDown after WrestleMania 36, Braun Strowman was confronted via video by longtime stablemate Bray Wyatt, who made clear his intention to reclaim the Universal Championship.

While Wyatt's Fiend character is arguably the best thing the wrestling industry has produced over the past several years, Strowman just defeated Goldberg and should be built strongly after WWE Creative booked him so poorly in recent months.

Strowman should not beat The Fiend clean, though, so interference is always a possibility. Not only does Roman Reigns have a legitimate gripe with Strowman since he took his spot at WrestleMania, but there are also several top contenders on the blue brand who could get involved.

Before being buried by WWE, Strowman was one of the hottest commodities in wrestling. With the lack of fans in attendance and plenty of time to film backstage segments, the Monster Among Men is a few flipped-over cars from being SmackDown's biggest attraction.

