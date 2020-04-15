Heat's Andre Iguodala Says He Has Learned to Embrace 'Iggy' Nickname

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Andre Iguodala isn't mad at anybody who calls him Iggy.

"I don't love it, but I don't mind it," the three-time NBA champion said of his nickname during an Instagram Live broadcast Wednesday. "I've learned that sometimes you gotta just embrace certain things, and that's one thing I've learned to embrace."

The Memphis Grizzlies traded Iguodala to the Heat prior to February's deadline. The 36-year-old veteran did not play a game for the Grizzlies during a short but rocky tenure that began when the Golden State Warriors dealt him to clear cap space last summer.

The Philadelphia 76ers originally drafted him ninth overall in 2004. He rose to prominence in Philly through 2012 before a brief stint in Denver (2012-13). He won three NBA titles with the Warriors (2015, '17, '18).

Since arriving in Miami, Iguodala has averaged 4.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 18.5 minutes across 14 games (no starts) for the 41-24 Heat.