Ex-Ohio State Guard D.J. Carton Announces Transfer to Marquette

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Former Ohio State guard D.J. Carton announced his intention to transfer to Marquette on Wednesday.

Carton left Ohio State in January, citing personal issues, and entered the transfer portal last month.

"We 100 percent support D.J. in this decision and we genuinely wish him all the best moving forward," Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said in a statement. "We appreciate all he contributed to our program. We will assist him in any way we can."

Carton averaged 10.4 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game as a freshman, shooting 47.7 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from three-point range.

Ohio State previously lost guard Luther Muhammad to an Arizona State transfer. Forward Alonzo Gaffney has also entered the transfer portal.

Carton was the No. 34 overall prospect and No. 4 point guard in the 2019 recruiting class, per 247Sports. He will join a Marquette program that finished sixth in the Big East during the regular season before the conference and NCAA tournaments were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It's possible Carton will take over the lead-guard role occupied by Markus Howard, who was in his final year of eligibility.

As the current NCAA rules stand, Carton would have to sit out the 2020-21 season unless he is granted a hardship waiver. The NCAA is currently considering a one-time transfer rule that would waive the one-year eligibility forfeiture. If the new rule is approved, Carton would be immediately eligible.