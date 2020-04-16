NBA Draft 2020: Selection Order and Mock Predictions for Lottery Picks

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The NBA's draft lottery setup adds an element of surprise to the talent grab.

The process is even more of a wild card this year since we don't know when or whether the 2019-20 season will resume. But considering the campaign was roughly three-quarters complete, we know most of the teams who will be in the lottery and which will have the best odds of hitting the jackpot.

For now, we can run through the current selection order by reversing the standings and then spotlight the potential fit for three of our mock lottery picks.

NBA Draft 2020: Selection Order and Mock Picks

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Atlanta Hawks: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

5. Detroit Pistons: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

6. New York Knicks: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

7. Chicago Bulls: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

8. Charlotte Hornets: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

11. San Antonio Spurs: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

12. Sacramento Kings: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF/C, Olympiacos

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

15. Orlando Magic: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

17. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

18. Dallas Mavericks: Josh Green, SG/SF, Arizona

19. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

20. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

21. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

23. Miami Heat: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

24. Utah Jazz: Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Robert Woodard, SF, Mississippi State

26. Boston Celtics: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

28. Toronto Raptors: Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Potential Fits for Top Lottery Prospects

Anthony Edwards To Golden State



It's hard for any prospect to not have a favorable outlook with the Golden State Warriors, provided full-strength versions of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will be around next season. Those are two of the league's strongest gravitational forces on opposing defenses, and an expert passer like Draymond Green can exploit the open spaces by finding unattended spot-up shooters and off-ball cutters.

All of this works for Anthony Edwards, who can add his own flavor to the offensive recipe as an above-the-rim finisher, pull-up shooter and three-level scorer. Golden State wouldn't need major contributions right away, but if he's ready to contribute, it's fairly easy to ascend the back half of this roster and assume one of the top supporting roles.

As Mike Schmitz wrote for ESPN, Edwards could complement the current core and perhaps lead his own in the future:

"Edwards would add instant offense to an already high-powered nucleus with his ability to get downhill and rise up from anywhere on the floor. Small-ball lineups featuring Stephen Curry, Edwards, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green would offer an intriguing blend of skill and bounce, while Edwards also has the long-term upside to grow into the face of the franchise down the line."

If the Warriors land the top pick and don't trade it away, they could get a ton of mileage out of investing it in Edwards.

Tyrese Haliburton To Detroit

The Motor City has become the NBA's latest reclamation project, and while one prospect can only do so much, putting Tyrese Haliburton behind the wheel should help with maximizing what's on hand.

Before fracturing his wrist, the 6'5" floor general was doing a little of everything at Iowa State. He was this season's only player—and just the fourth of the 2010s—to average 15 points, six assists, five rebounds and two three-pointers.

"His numbers really are silly," Haliburton's trainer and AAU coach Bryan Johnikin told The Ringer's Jonathan Tjarks. "I don't know what else you want him to do."

While Haliburton isn't an elite athlete, his length and quickness have obvious perks in today's spread-out style of play. His ability to play both on and off the ball (career 42.6 percent from three) makes him an easy fit wherever he lands.

If the Pistons get more than expected out of Blake Griffin and keep Derrick Rose around, then Haliburton can help find them shots or finish the scoring chances they create. If Detroit opts for a full-on youth movement, Haliburton can quarterback whatever the team puts together.

Obi Toppin To Charlotte

There may not be a harder prospect to place in this draft than Obi Toppin.

His numbers say he should be a no-brainer for the top five. If averaging 20 points wasn't enough, he did that while shooting 63.3 percent from the field and 39 percent from deep.

Then again, he's already 22 years old, so he might bump into his ceiling sooner than later. He's also a defensive 'tweener. His limited lateral quickness could prove costly against nimble forwards, and he doesn't quite have enough bulk to bang with centers.

He'll spawn some polarizing opinions among NBA decision-makers, but the star-hungry Hornets should be ready and willing to gamble. They had this season's third-least efficient offense, and their top scorer, Devonte' Graham, ranked 56th overall with 18.2 points per game and had the worst field-goal percentage among the league's 58 players who averaged 18-plus points.

If the Hornets can get by with Toppin logging minutes at the 5, they could throw out some potent, up-tempo groups with Graham, Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges and PJ Washington around the rookie. If not, Charlotte should still take Toppin's scoring if it's available and figure out how the other pieces fit later.