4-Star DE Tunmise Adeleye Commits to Ohio State over Oklahoma, Texas, More

Four-star defensive end Tunmise Adeleye announced he is "100% committed" to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Wednesday:

The 6'3", 240-pound class of 2021 prospect had received 32 offers, including from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas.

Adeleye hinted at which way he was leaning last week:

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, the IMG Academy product is the No. 4 strong-side defensive end, the eighth-best prospect from Florida and No. 41 nationally among 2021 recruits.

The Buckeyes' 2021 class ranks No. 1 nationally, and Ohio State leads the country in committed top-100 recruits:

Five-star Jack Sawyer and Adeleye are currently the only two defensive ends in the class.

247Sports' Gabe Brooks evaluated Adeleye in mid-February and compared him to DeMarcus Walker, a 2017 second-round pick of the Denver Broncos:

"Frame potential allows for possible multi-position fit in varied schemes. Flashes impressive strength at the point of attack. A bull in the phone booth who can drive offensive linemen into the pocket and stalemate double teams. Shows power to punch and shed in the run game. O-linemen must respect his swim move vs. pass or run. Plays with good pad level and leverage. Strong tackler and pursues well. Improved explosiveness as a junior. Active, violent hands, but still improving consistency. Will need to add lower-body bulk to maximize strength vs. college blockers.

"[...] Legitimate high-major recruit with long-term potential to reach top half of the NFL draft."

Adeleye told 247Sports' Bill Kurelic that Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson hasn't told him yet whether he will play defensive end or tackle, but he expects to have more clarity about his fit on the team when he is able to visit Columbus.