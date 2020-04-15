Former Cavs Star JR Smith Says He Doesn't Drink Hennessy: 'I Hate That S--t'

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

JR Smith is known as the "Henny God" to some, but he clarified Wednesday that he doesn't even drink Hennessy.

The NBA veteran joined Bleacher Report's "The Warzone" and answered some fan questions, including "Where is the Henny?" (warning: contains profanity):

"The picture that everyone talks about with me drinking Henny, it's a champagne bottle," Smith said.

Smith said on the Knuckleheads podcast last year that he only had three glasses of Hennessy in his life despite the nickname.

The guard is now setting the story straight that he doesn't even like the drink with which he's become associated.