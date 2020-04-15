Former Cavs Star JR Smith Says He Doesn't Drink Hennessy: 'I Hate That S--t'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2020

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 22: J.R. Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shakes hands with the fans during the Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And Rally on June 22, 2016 in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

JR Smith is known as the "Henny God" to some, but he clarified Wednesday that he doesn't even drink Hennessy.

The NBA veteran joined Bleacher Report's "The Warzone" and answered some fan questions, including "Where is the Henny?" (warning: contains profanity):

"The picture that everyone talks about with me drinking Henny, it's a champagne bottle," Smith said.

Smith said on the Knuckleheads podcast last year that he only had three glasses of Hennessy in his life despite the nickname.

The guard is now setting the story straight that he doesn't even like the drink with which he's become associated.

