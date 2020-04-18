1 Starter Every NBA Team Should Trade This Offseason

0 of 30

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Though the 2020 NBA free-agent class is widely considered less interesting than its previous two counterparts, the offseason still has a chance to be full of transactions and drama. With no clear title front-runner and every team boasting a weakness or redundancy of some sort, there are plenty of potential trades to be made.

Here, we've isolated the one particular starter that each team should trade this offseason. However, there are two caveats.

First, let's be realistic. We may all think the Wizards and Pistons should try to move off John Wall and Blake Griffin, but there's an infinitesimal chance that either of them are traded this offseason. Secondly, as the prompt states "this offseason," that eliminates all impending free agents.