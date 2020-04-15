Mike Trout Says MLB Plan to Play in Arizona Amid Coronavirus Is 'Pretty Crazy'

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 15, 2020

GOODYEAR, ARIZONA - MARCH 03: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels prepares for a spring training game against the Cleveland Indians at Goodyear Ballpark on March 03, 2020 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
Norm Hall/Getty Images

Mike Trout wants to get back to playing baseball as soon as possible. He's just not sure how feasible MLB's reported plan to hold the entire season in Arizona is.

From a baseball perspective, keeping everyone in one area seems like a path to starting the season. Yet Trout has questions about the details of that plan that will lead to some tough discussions.

"What are you gonna do with family members? My wife is pregnant. What am I gonna do when she goes into labor?" Trout said while speaking to NBC Sports on Wednesday. "Am I gonna have to quarantine for two weeks after I come back? Because obviously I can't miss that birth of our first child. There's a lot of red flags, there's a lot of questions. Obviously, we would have to agree on it as players. But I think the mentality is we want to get back as soon as we can, but obviously it's gotta be realistic. We can't be sitting in a hotel room, just going from the field to the hotel room and not being able to do anything. I think that's pretty crazy."

