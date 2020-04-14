Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Open to State Hosting All 30 MLB Teams Post-COVID-19

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 15, 2020

FILE - In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, The main entrance in front of Chase Field is devoid of activity in Phoenix. Putting all 30 teams in the Phoenix area this season and playing in empty ballparks was among the ideas discussed Monday, April 6, 2020 during a call among five top officials from MLB and the players' association that was led by Commissioner Rob Manfred, people familiar with the discussion told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

One possibility for how Major League Baseball could hold the 2020 season has picked up a key endorsement.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said he supports the idea of all teams playing in Arizona and is in talks with MLB to get it off the ground when the time is right.

"I have had discussions with the commissioner of Major League Baseball," Ducey said, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "While I want to hold the content of those discussions in confidence, I just want everyone to know that Arizona, at the right time, is very open-minded to hosting whatever Major League Baseball would like from the state, at the time that it would be appropriate for public health if Arizona were in a position to reopen."

     

