MLB Rumors: League Still Investigating Plan to Start 2020 Season in Arizona

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 14, 2020

A detail view of a baseball glove with the MLB logo during a Northwestern State University at Houston Baptist University NCAA college baseball game, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
Aaron M. Sprecher/Associated Press

Major League Baseball is reportedly still considering a plan that would see the 2020 season begin in Arizona with no fans present.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic, MLB and the players' union have not spoken about the proposal again since first discussing it April 6, but that is because both sides are talking to medical experts and MLB is investigating its feasibility.

An anonymous league official told Rosenthal and Drellich: "Different plans require different levels of restriction for players, different economics associated with it, different start dates."

The 2020 MLB season had been set to begin March 26, but play was suspended during spring training because of the coronavirus pandemic.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Hank Steinbrenner Dies at 63

    Yankees co-owner dies in Florida after a long illness

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Hank Steinbrenner Dies at 63

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Will Bonds’ Records Be Broken?

    @ZachRymer explores what would need to happen for MLB stars to have a shot at reaching 73 HRs in a season or 762 in a career 👉

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Will Bonds’ Records Be Broken?

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    The 'Season' Barry Bonds Hit 95 Homers

    MLB logo
    MLB

    The 'Season' Barry Bonds Hit 95 Homers

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    Updating Tracker for COVID-19 News

    • Marcus Smart cleared from COVID-19 • Saints HC Sean Payton cleared from COVID-19 • Updates from NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS and more ➡️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Updating Tracker for COVID-19 News

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report