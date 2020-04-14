MLB Rumors: League Still Investigating Plan to Start 2020 Season in Arizona

Aaron M. Sprecher/Associated Press

Major League Baseball is reportedly still considering a plan that would see the 2020 season begin in Arizona with no fans present.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic, MLB and the players' union have not spoken about the proposal again since first discussing it April 6, but that is because both sides are talking to medical experts and MLB is investigating its feasibility.

An anonymous league official told Rosenthal and Drellich: "Different plans require different levels of restriction for players, different economics associated with it, different start dates."

The 2020 MLB season had been set to begin March 26, but play was suspended during spring training because of the coronavirus pandemic.

