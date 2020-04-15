Drake Maverick Speaks on Release from WWE Contract in Emotional Video

Credit: WWE.com

Drake Maverick was among the many in-ring performers WWE released Wednesday, and he addressed his departure in a video he posted to Twitter.

Maverick said he'll still compete in the interim cruiserweight title tournament and that it will likely be his last involvement with WWE.

"There's a lot of people I'm not gonna get a chance to say goodbye to that I really loved, really cared about," he said. "... If these are the last three matches I have, I just want everybody watching at home to know that you'll have my all. You'll have everything."

Maverick, who gained popularity as Rockstar Spud in TNA, signed with WWE in 2017. He was largely limited to on-screen roles out of the ring, first as the general manager of 205 Live and then briefly the manager for Authors of Pain. He also had a lengthy feud with R-Truth for the 24/7 Championship.

WWE announced Wednesday it planned to make cuts and furlough some employees due to the financial repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.