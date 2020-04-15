WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle Released Amid Coronavirus Cost-Cutting Measures

Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was among the Superstars released by WWE on Wednesday as part of companywide cutbacks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They’re the best fans in the world," Angle said in a tweet.

Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Heath Slater, Eric Young, EC3, Aiden English and Lio Rush were also released.

WWE held a call with talent and management earlier Wednesday, saying the company plans to reduce executive and board member compensation, decrease operating expenses and halt building a new headquarters for at least six months, along with cutting talent.

Angle has been retired from in-ring competition since WrestleMania 35. He has made sporadic appearances on television since, including being attacked by The Fiend on an August episode of Raw.

Between his 2017 return to WWE and his retirement, Angle was an integral part of WWE television. He participated in an on-screen feud with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, which culminated in a WrestleMania 34 mixed tag match that served as the wrestling debut of Ronda Rousey. After losing his general manager powers in August 2018, Angle began his in-ring farewell tour, eventually putting Baron Corbin over at WrestleMania 35.

Angle's return to WWE came after a contentious 2006 exit over health reasons. He spent the following decade mostly working for Impact Wrestling, where he became one of the most prominent faces in that promotion's history.

Angle's tenure in WWE is lauded as one of the best of the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras, as his combination of in-ring ability, mic skills and persona gave his career second life after he won a 1996 Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling. 

