WWE Announces Future Roster Cuts, Executive Pay Cuts Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

WWE plans to trim its roster amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced Wednesday.

In addition, some employees could be let go or placed on furlough, while board members and WWE executives will have their pay cut.

"The Company's reductions of employee compensation and headcount result in an estimated monthly savings of $4 million along with cash flow improvement of $140 million primarily from the deferral in spending on the Company's new headquarters," WWE said.

         

