Report: G League 'Emerging' as Path to NBA over CBB; Jalen Green Linked to Move

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 15, 2020

SANTA CRUZ, CA - JANUARY 16: A detailed view of the NBA D-League logo on a basketball during the game between the Delaware 87ers and the Iowa Energy during the 2015 NBA D-League Showcase presented by Samsung at the Kaiser Permanente Arena on January 16, 2015 in Santa Cruz, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

If NBA teams want to get an in-depth look at elite high school prospects, they may soon be able to scout the G League.  

Per 247Sports' Evan Daniels, the G League is "becoming more intriguing and potentially more lucrative to high school prospects" instead of going to college or playing overseas. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

