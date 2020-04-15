CM Punk on Rollins; Bischoff Talks Undertaker Retiring; Reigns Posts to Strowman

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Punk Supports McIntyre vs. Rollins Feud on Backstage

After a war of words over social media a few weeks ago, things appear to have settled down between CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

Appearing on FS1's WWE Backstage on Tuesday (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Joshua Gagnon), Punk spoke positively about the upcoming feud between Rollins and WWE champion Drew McIntyre. Punk called it the "best possible spot" for both Superstars and expressed support for a lengthy rivalry.

After Punk joined WWE Backstage, Rollins attempted to drum up interest in a match between them. Punk shot the idea down quickly and called for Rollins to get off social media, which essentially led to the interactions fizzling.

While that suggested Punk may not have any real interest in returning to in-ring competition, The Straight Edge Superstar seems to like what Rollins has been doing as of late.

Rollins turned heel after Survivor Series and adopted the Monday Night Messiah character, which is similar in some ways to the Straight Edge Society leader that Punk used to portray.

Following his loss to Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36, Rollins appeared unstable, and he took it out on McIntyre on Monday's episode of Raw after McIntyre beat Andrade.

Rollins is a multi-time world champion who stands out as an ideal first opponent for McIntyre, as beating him in a feud would lend even greater credibility to McIntyre after beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

McIntyre and Rollins are two of the most compelling performers in WWE currently, and there is little doubt that they have what it takes to put on an entertaining program and some great matches in the coming weeks and months.

Bischoff Believes The Undertaker Can Extend Career

After watching The Undertaker's performance in the Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, former WCW and WWE executive Eric Bischoff feels WWE could get a lot more mileage out of The Phenom.

While discussing the Boneyard Match on his 83 Weeks podcast (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marco Rovere), Bischoff said the following about Taker's prospects moving forward:

"I'm going to go the other way. I think this version, the latest evolution of Undertaker, left the door open. If Undertaker decides this is it, I'm going out on a high note, I'm done, great if that's his choice. However, if he had chosen this version of Undertaker, this story because of AJ making comments about his wife, if they decide to carry this storyline forward, I think it's got legs. It doesn't require him to do the same things that he did before, he doesn't have to go out there and have the same matches he did five, 10, 15 years ago with this new character.

"This version opens the door for Undertaker to have some significant and interesting stories outside of the ring that doesn't have to live up to the expectations that he had with some of the bigger names over the last five, 10, 15 years. If he decides to hang up the boots, God bless you, but if he decides to keep it going, I'm excited for him because I think the door just opened, especially between him and AJ. I think Undertaker can really help elevate AJ if they keep moving forward."

The Boneyard Match was shot in a cinematic manner that didn't require The Undertaker to do much other than brawl, hit a couple of his signature moves and talk a lot of trash.

While the "work" in the match wouldn't have drawn rave reviews in a normal setting between the ropes, it worked on every level because of the manner in which WWE presented it. It was so good, in fact, that Taker could benefit from it becoming his signature match moving forward.

There are many Superstars in WWE who could have an entertaining Boneyard Match with The Undertaker, and Bischoff even suggested that WWE should look into the feasibility of doing Taker vs. Sting.

While Sting is retired after suffering a neck injury, the Boneyard Match wouldn't require much dangerous physicality on his part, so it may be something that WWE can turn into a reality down the line provided the 55-year-old Undertaker wants to keep going.

Reigns Calls for Strowman to Be Humble

Roman Reigns relayed a clear message to new Universal champion Braun Strowman in a reply to an Instagram post Monday.

Strowman posted a photo of himself draped in all the championships and accolades he has achieved during his career with the caption "#Inevitable." In response, Reigns replied, "#humbleyourself."

Braun then responded to The Big Dog, writing: "Beyond humbled, couldn't resist the Thanos post though."

Strowman was not originally scheduled to be part of the WrestleMania 36 card, but when Reigns pulled out of his Universal title match against Goldberg because of concerns regarding the coronavirus, Strowman was chosen as his replacement.

The Monster Among Men went on to beat Goldberg in just a couple of minutes, marking his first world title win.

On Friday's episode of SmackDown, Strowman was confronted by Bray Wyatt, which means Braun's run as Universal champion may not be a long one.

While Reigns is out of the fold currently, he is still viewed as a locker room leader, and his message to Strowman was likely his way of ensuring that the massive Superstar doesn't get too full of himself.

