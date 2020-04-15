Colts Accused of 'Ripping Off' Secondary Logo from Indianapolis High School

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 15, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 01: Detail view of a Indianapolis Colts flag waved during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 1, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tennessee defeats Indianapolis 31-17. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

A high school football coach in Indianapolis has accused the Colts of using the logo he created as their new secondary logo.

Jere Kubuske of Cathedral High School shared a side-by-side image of the two logos on Twitter and said the Colts "ripped off" his design:

The Colts will keep the horseshoe as their primary logo, but they unveiled the new "C" logo with the state of Indiana carved into it on Monday. 

"These new logosparticularly our new Indiana logohonor our rich history, cement our real and lasting connection to Indiana and embrace the exciting future that lies ahead," Colts vice chair and owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon said in a statement. 

Current Colts tight end Jack Doyle played football at the school from 2005-08, winning state titles in 2006 and 2008. 

Cathedral is a football powerhouse in the state of Indiana. The school has won 12 state championships since 1986, including five straight from 2010-14. 

