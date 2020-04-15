Colts Accused of 'Ripping Off' Secondary Logo from Indianapolis High School

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

A high school football coach in Indianapolis has accused the Colts of using the logo he created as their new secondary logo.

Jere Kubuske of Cathedral High School shared a side-by-side image of the two logos on Twitter and said the Colts "ripped off" his design:

The Colts will keep the horseshoe as their primary logo, but they unveiled the new "C" logo with the state of Indiana carved into it on Monday.

"These new logos—particularly our new Indiana logo—honor our rich history, cement our real and lasting connection to Indiana and embrace the exciting future that lies ahead," Colts vice chair and owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon said in a statement.

Current Colts tight end Jack Doyle played football at the school from 2005-08, winning state titles in 2006 and 2008.

Cathedral is a football powerhouse in the state of Indiana. The school has won 12 state championships since 1986, including five straight from 2010-14.