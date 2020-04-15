Ex-Warriors HC Mark Jackson: I Don't 'Believe That No Man Can Blackball Me'

Current ESPN NBA analyst Mark Jackson doesn't believe he's been blackballed from coaching in the league. 

Appearing on the All The Smoke podcast, the former Golden State Warriors head coach said he doesn't "believe that no man can blackball me."

After a first-round loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2014 postseason as the No. 6 seed, the Warriors replaced Jackson with Steve Kerr. The franchise went on to win three championships in the next four seasons, including the first season after Jackson was let go.

Despite posting a 121-109 record with the Warriors, Jackson hasn't been given another head coaching job in the NBA. The Brooklyn native did have interviews with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2016 and New York Knicks in 2018, but nothing materialized with either franchise. 

Andre Iguodala, whose first season with the Warriors was Jackson's final year as head coach, told The Breakfast Club radio show last June that Jackson was "absolutely" being blackballed from the NBA. After a 17-year playing career with seven different franchises, the former point guard moved into the broadcast booth.

Jackson spent three seasons with the Warriors from 2011-14 and helped oversee the development of players like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green early in their careers. He has been an NBA game analyst with ESPN since 2014.

Golden State made the postseason in each of Jackson's final two seasons and won 51 games in 2013-14, its most in a single season since 55 in 1991-92. 

