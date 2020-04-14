Video: Odell Beckham Jr. Pulls Off Epic Trick Shot with Perfect Pass

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has shown his quarterbacking talents on the gridiron before, but he did so again Tuesday with this toss across the full length of a tennis court into a basketball hoop:

Beckham threw two touchdown passes for the New York Giants in 2018.

The former LSU star tossed a 57-yard touchdown to running back Saquon Barkley versus the Carolina Panthers:

OBJ also took this end-around from quarterback Eli Manning and tossed a 49-yard touchdown pass to wideout Russell Shepard against the Chicago Bears.

Beckham went 1-of-2 passing in 2019 for the Cleveland Browns, with his completion going for 20 yards.

Cleveland is under new leadership this year with former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski now the Browns' head coach.

Non-quarterbacks only threw one pass (an incompletion) for the Vikings last year, but perhaps that will change given Beckham's talents.