Rudy Gobert Links Up with London Royal Ravens for Call of Duty: Warzone Stream

Sarah Stier/Associated Press

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert joined musician Nicky Romero and professional Call of Duty League players Skrapz and Wuskin for a Warzone stream on Tuesday.

It didn't appear that the London Royal Ravens duo was able to carry Gobert and Romero to any wins during the two-hour stream, though Skrapz did have this impressive span during one of their rounds:

It was one of several pairings between athletes and Call of Duty League players throughout the day, with Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitch Marner, Orlando Magic forward Evan Fournier, Toronto Raptors forward Malcolm Miller, Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson, Dallas Stars defenseman Stephen Johns, Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George and former NBA player Baron Davis also joining the fray.