Alexa Bliss on Ronda Rousey's 'Fake' WWE Comments: 'Don't Disrespect Us'

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Five-time WWE women's champion Alexa Bliss responded to former MMA and WWE star Ronda Rousey's comments about "having fake fights for fun" during her time in the squared circle in an interview with Steven Muehlhausen of Sporting News.

Bliss said she said she has a "lot of respect" for Rousey before saying the following:

"I don't like when people use the F-word — when people say fake — because what we do is not fake. [Rousey has] accomplished a lot in MMA. She came into our business and everyone was more than accommodating, more than wanting to see her succeed. It's kind of that thing where it's like this is a two-person thing. Every match that we have, you're only as good as the person that you're in the ring with.

"The fact that she called it fake could be her opinion on it. But it's offensive to everyone that has had injuries, and myself included because I've gone in the company, six years without having a single injury. And then I ended up having a whole documentary based on multiple concussions that I wasn't even sure I was going to be cleared to ever be in the ring again.

"So kind of when someone does that, it's offensive. It's offensive to the girls that have worked their butt off, like you said."

Rousey first made mention of "fake fights" in an interview with former Jackass star Steve-O on the Wild Ride with Steve-O podcast:



"I love the WWE. I had such a great time. I love all the girls in the locker room. Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing. I love choreography. I love acting. I love theater. Live theater and some of the last forms of live theater. But, I was doing basically part-time and I was away from home 200 days out of the year. And when I did get home, I was so sleep deprived cause you just don't have time to lay down."

Rousey then further explained her stance in a tweet:

Rousey, a former UFC women's bantamweight champion who defended her belt seven times, finished 12-2 during her professional MMA career, which ended in 2016.

She joined the WWE on a full-time basis in 2018, winning the WWE Raw Women's Championship in August over Bliss.

Rousey held the belt for 231 days before losing it in WrestleMania 35's triple-threat main event between eventual champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Soon afterward, Rousey said she was retiring indefinitely from WWE to start a family with her husband, MMA fighter Travis Browne.

Bliss has won the Raw women's title three times and the SmackDown belt twice. The 28-year-old has been on WWE's main roster since 2016 after three years with NXT.

Bliss has suffered numerous in-ring injuries, including multiple concussions and shoulder ailments.