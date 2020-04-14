Rodney Hood Expects to Return to Blazers Next Season; Holds $6M Contract Option

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers swingman Rodney Hood, who averaged 11.0 points on a career-high 50.6 percent shooting before suffering a season-ending torn Achilles on Dec. 6, said he expects to return to Rip City next year, per Jamie Goldberg of the Oregonian.

"One thing I know is that I'll be in a Portland Trail Blazers uniform next year," Hood said. "As far as the contract and all that type of stuff, that will work itself out when that time comes, but I fully expect to be in a Portland Trail Blazers uniform next year."

Hood, who signed a two-year deal before the 2019-20 season, has a $6 million player option for 2020-21, per HoopsHype.

The 27-year-old was enjoying arguably the best individual season of his career through 21 games. He knocked down 49.3 percent of his three-pointers, which crushed his previous career high of 38.1 percent in 2017-18. His effective field-goal percentage of 60.8 percent bested his old top mark of 51.3 percent (also in 2017-18), per Basketball Reference.

Portland was also finding its groove after a tough opening to the year, winning four of its last five games heading into the Dec. 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers in which he suffered a torn left Achilles in the first quarter.

He had successful surgery two days later, per a team press release. There was no timetable for his return at that time.

Goldberg provided an update via Hood, however, noting he is "still a long way away from playing basketball again" but that the ex-Duke star said he's "hoping to be back running through drills on the court by mid-to-late June."

With the NBA currently suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hood has been rehabbing with Blazers physical therapist/sports scientist Logan Sullivan three days a week at the team's practice facility. They can work alone or one-on-one but cannot take part in any group workouts. All people who enter the facility must also have their temperature taken before entering.