Rodney Hood Expects to Return to Blazers Next Season; Holds $6M Contract Option

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 14, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood drives against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers swingman Rodney Hood, who averaged 11.0 points on a career-high 50.6 percent shooting before suffering a season-ending torn Achilles on Dec. 6, said he expects to return to Rip City next year, per Jamie Goldberg of the Oregonian.  

"One thing I know is that I'll be in a Portland Trail Blazers uniform next year," Hood said. "As far as the contract and all that type of stuff, that will work itself out when that time comes, but I fully expect to be in a Portland Trail Blazers uniform next year."

Hood, who signed a two-year deal before the 2019-20 season, has a $6 million player option for 2020-21, per HoopsHype.

The 27-year-old was enjoying arguably the best individual season of his career through 21 games. He knocked down 49.3 percent of his three-pointers, which crushed his previous career high of 38.1 percent in 2017-18. His effective field-goal percentage of 60.8 percent bested his old top mark of 51.3 percent (also in 2017-18), per Basketball Reference.

Portland was also finding its groove after a tough opening to the year, winning four of its last five games heading into the Dec. 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers in which he suffered a torn left Achilles in the first quarter. 

He had successful surgery two days later, per a team press release. There was no timetable for his return at that time.

Video Play Button

Goldberg provided an update via Hood, however, noting he is "still a long way away from playing basketball again" but that the ex-Duke star said he's "hoping to be back running through drills on the court by mid-to-late June."

With the NBA currently suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hood has been rehabbing with Blazers physical therapist/sports scientist Logan Sullivan three days a week at the team's practice facility. They can work alone or one-on-one but cannot take part in any group workouts. All people who enter the facility must also have their temperature taken before entering.

