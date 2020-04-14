Magic's Evan Fournier Grabs Win with Paris Legion in Call of Duty: Warzone

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 14, 2020

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 2: Evan Fournier #10 of the Orlando Magic warms up before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 2, 2020 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)
Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier was the latest NBA star to dip his toes into the Call of Duty world, playing Warzone on a stream Tuesday with professional gamers Zed, Denz and Skyrroz of Paris Legion.

The group finished 18th in their first match, followed by a 31st-place finish battle royale quads before getting their act together for a victory in their third drop-in. 

If you're looking for a scouting report on Fournier's gameplay, let's just say he's the strong but silent type. The 27-year-old Frenchman was the quietest in the stream, letting his play do the talking. 

Fournier is one of several NBA players who have taken up Call of Duty during their off time because of the coronavirus pandemic. Slam has held multiple NBA Call of Duty tournaments, while Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard recently streamed for 24 hours to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

