Devin Booker, Ben Simmons' Team Wins Week 3 of NBA Call of Duty Tournament

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Two teams largely comprised of NBA players got together to play in the third weekly SLAM Gaming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare tournament Saturday.

Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, Portland Trail Blazers forward Mario Hezonja, Memphis Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen, Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox, Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard and Kentucky recruit Terrence Clarke combined forces to form one team.

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons, Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker, New Orleans Pelicans swingman Josh Hart, Washington Mystics forward Aerial Powers, SLAM director of esports Zeno and gamer Tahj formed the other squad.

In the end, Booker dominated and led his team to victory, leaving Allen to say this after the game:

Booker got 69 kills in one game during the series:

He also received support from his fellow NBA players, who believed Booker should have made the NBA All-Star Game:

Booker's success shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as he's a known gamer who was even playing video games streamed on Twitch when he found out the NBA's season was suspended March 11, per Kellan Olson of Empire of the Suns:

His team's win isn't shocking either, as Simmons took the Week 1 MVP award:

Leonard did close out a round victory for his team, though, and was clearly happy with the result:

The NBA has been suspended in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Some players are taking part in video game tournaments in their downtime, including an NBA 2K contest airing on ESPN and SLAM's weekly COD event.