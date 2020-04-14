Vikings' Kirk Cousins Calls 2-Year, $66M Contract Extension 'A No-Brainer'

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 14, 2020

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
Brett Duke/Associated Press

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings agreed to a two-year extension worth $66 million in mid-March, and the 31-year-old quarterback is pleased with the deal nearly a month later.

"It was a no-brainer to be back with the Vikings and find a way to make it work," Cousins told reporters Tuesday.

Cousins had signed a record three-year contract in March 2018:

"Cousins had one year left on his current deal—a historic three-year, fully guaranteed contract signed in March 2018—and was due a $29.5 million base salary for 2020, which becomes $10 million on his new deal," ESPN's Courtney Cronin relayed last month.

Cousins added Tuesday that he was glad to create cap space for the Vikings.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

