Vikings' Kirk Cousins Calls 2-Year, $66M Contract Extension 'A No-Brainer'

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings agreed to a two-year extension worth $66 million in mid-March, and the 31-year-old quarterback is pleased with the deal nearly a month later.

"It was a no-brainer to be back with the Vikings and find a way to make it work," Cousins told reporters Tuesday.

Cousins had signed a record three-year contract in March 2018:

"Cousins had one year left on his current deal—a historic three-year, fully guaranteed contract signed in March 2018—and was due a $29.5 million base salary for 2020, which becomes $10 million on his new deal," ESPN's Courtney Cronin relayed last month.

Cousins added Tuesday that he was glad to create cap space for the Vikings.

