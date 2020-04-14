Report: LB Zack Baun Told Teams Water Caused Diluted Sample at 2020 NFL Combine

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Linebacker Zack Baun had a 2020 NFL Scouting Combine drug test come back positive for a diluted sample.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday, Baun informed teams of the test and blamed it on drinking too much water before his weigh-in.

Schefter noted Baun's draft stock isn't likely to be significantly impacted because the positive test won't count against him under terms of the NFL's new collective bargaining agreement, which was was ratified in March.

Per the new CBA, suspensions for positive marijuana tests have been eliminated, and the threshold for a positive test has been increased from 35 to 150 nanograms of THC.

B/R's Matt Miller has Baun ranked as the fourth-best linebacker and No. 32 overall player in the class.

In his most recent mock draft, Miller had the Cincinnati Bengals selecting Baun with the first pick of the second round (No. 33 overall).

Baun's college career started slowly, as he was a role player in 2016 and sat out all of 2017 because of a foot injury.

Over his final two seasons, Baun became a force in the middle of the field for the Badgers. The Wisconsin native had 62 total tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss in 2018, his first year as a full-time starter.

Baun was named to the All-Big Ten first team and was a finalist for the Butkus Award in 2019. He finished tied for seventh in the FBS with 19.5 tackles for loss and ninth with 12.5 sacks in 14 games.