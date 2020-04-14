5-Star PF Isaiah Todd Decommits from Michigan, Will Pursue Pro Career

Photo credit: 247Sports.

Coveted college basketball recruit Isaiah Todd decommitted from Michigan on Tuesday and said he will instead pursue a professional career, per Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated.

"My dream has always been to play in the NBA," Todd told Jordan. "I just feel like this route will help my game grow even more. I want to be as prepared as possible when the time comes. This was a no-brainer for me."

Todd, who committed to Michigan in October, is rated as a 5-star recruit by 247Sports, as well as the No. 13 overall player and No. 2 power forward in the Class of 2020.

Per Jordan, Todd remained "open" to the possibility of turning pro even after committing to Michigan.

"This was a tough decision for him, but he just feels like this is what’s best for him and his development," Todd's mother Marlene Venable told Jordan. "We love Michigan and [head coach] Juwan [Howard], but, at the end of the day, he has to make the best decision for him."

Todd said he will announce where he will play during the 2020-21 season "in the near future."

The 6'10", 195-lb. Todd's decision to skip college in favor of the professional ranks is reminiscent of what R.J. Hampton did last year. Rather than starring at Kansas, Hampton opted to play in New Zealand.

That decision may not have paid dividends for Hampton since he is ranked 12th on Bleacher Report NBA draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman's big board after entering the season with designs on potentially being the No. 1 overall pick.

Conversely, playing professionally worked for LaMelo Ball, who is the No. 1 player on Wasserman's big board after impressing in Australia.

After starring at World of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina, Todd has a chance to play his way into the conversation of being a top pick in the 2021 NBA draft if he lands in the right situation like Ball seemingly did last season.