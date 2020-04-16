Updated Needs for Every NFL Team Entering 2020 NFL DraftApril 16, 2020
Updated Needs for Every NFL Team Entering 2020 NFL Draft
Draft week has finally arrived, football fans! On April 23, the 2020 NFL draft will officially begin. While plenty of mystery still surrounds the draft and how it might unfold, teams' primary draft needs have been set.
Sure, notable players like Jadeveon Clowney and Cam Newton remain unsigned. However, with a month of free agency in the rearview, teams are now more likely to circle back to the market after the draft to fill any remaining needs. The most significant holes will be addressed over draft weekend.
Here, we're going to examine the biggest needs for each NFL franchise, why they stand out so significantly and what might be done at the top of the draft to address them.
Tune in to our 2020 NFL Draft Show for live, in-depth analysis on what each pick means for your team, with hosts Adam Lefkoe, Matt Miller and Connor Rogers. No fluff, no B.S. Download the B/R app and watch starting Thursday, April 23, at 8 p.m. ET.
Arizona Cardinals
Top Needs: OT, CB, Edge
For the Arizona Cardinals, protecting and developing quarterback Kyler Murray has to be the No. 1 priority moving forward.
The Cardinals locked up left tackle D.J. Humphries with a new three-year contract. If they can solidify the right side of the line in the draft, they'll be on their way to setting Murray up for success. They can do just that by using the eighth overall pick on an elite tackle prospect like Iowa's Tristan Wirfs.
Defensively, Arizona needs to continue to address its pass defense, which ranked 31st in the league last season. The team added a solid coverage linebacker in De'Vondre Campbell in free agency, but a premier corner opposite Patrick Peterson should be another early-round target.
While edge-rusher Chandler Jones ranked second in the NFL in sacks this past season, Arizona could use another consistent sack artist opposite him.
Potential Early Fit: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
Atlanta Falcons
Top Needs: Edge, CB
The Atlanta Falcons don't have many questions on offense. They did lose tight end Austin Hooper in free agency but replaced him by trading for Hayden Hurst. Defensively, it's a different story.
Atlanta ranked 20th in total defense and 22nd against the pass in 2019.
After parting with cornerback Desmond Trufant, the Falcons have a need in their secondary. They could also use a premier pass-rusher despite adding Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency. Of Atlanta's 28 sacks in 2019, eight came from Vic Beasley Jr., who signed with the Tennessee Titans.
Either a cornerback or an edge-rusher would make sense with the 16th overall selection—depending, of course, on any early runs at either position.
Potential Early Fit: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
Baltimore Ravens
Top Needs: OG, LB
The Baltimore Ravens' biggest draft need was created when longtime starting guard Marshal Yanda retired this offseason.
"He's irreplaceable—bottom line. You can't say you're going to plug in another Marshal Yanda," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters.
Baltimore doesn't have much of a choice. If it hopes to continue building on last year's offensive success, it needs to find a worthy successor for Yanda in this draft class.
Defensively, the Ravens need to strengthen their linebacker corps, which never overcame the loss of C.J. Mosley last offseason. While it rarely cost Baltimore wins last season, the defense tied for 20th in yards per rush allowed (4.4).
Potential Early Fit: John Simpson, OG, Clemson
Buffalo Bills
Top Needs: Edge, CB
The Buffalo Bills head into 2020 with a relatively complete roster. They took care of their biggest need by trading for Minnesota Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs. Buffalo should be focused on adding depth and preparing for the long term in this draft.
Adding a young pass-rusher would be ideal, as Jerry Hughes and free-agent addition Mario Addison are ages 31 and 32, respectively. It also wouldn't hurt to add depth behind recent acquisition Josh Norman, who is 32 and coming off a season in which he lost his starting cornerback job.
The Bills don't have a first-round pick because of the Diggs trade, but they still have their second- and third-round selections (54th and 86th overall).
Potential Early Fit: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
Carolina Panthers
Top Needs: CB, LB, TE
As is the case with the Ravens and Yanda, the Carolina Panthers are going to have a difficult time replacing a longtime standout who retired this offseason. In their case, it's five-time first-team All-Pro Luke Kuechly.
Kuechly was Carolina's defensive centerpiece for the better part of a decade, and his impact will not be easy to replicate. However, the Panthers can at least add a potentially elite sideline-to-sideline defender if Clemson's Isaiah Simmons falls to them at No. 7 overall.
The Panthers also need to find a new No. 1 cornerback after losing James Bradberry in free agency. If Simmons isn't available, a corner like Henderson could be the pick.
Offensively, the Panthers would be wise to add a replacement for tight end Greg Olsen. Ian Thomas showed some promise near the end of the 2018 season, but he caught just 16 passes in 2019.
Potential Early Fit: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
Chicago Bears
Top Needs; G/C, S
The Chicago Bears need to replace retired guard Kyle Long, though the interior line is not a new need. Long appeared in just 12 games over the past two seasons, which led to plenty of shuffling along the interior.
Free-agent addition Germain Ifedi is not a long-term solution.
Chicago experimented with moving Cody Whitehair from center to guard last season. The Bears could try that again if they're opening to drafting a center instead of a guard.
Defensively, the Bears could use a replacement for one-year starter Ha Ha Clinton-Dix at strong safety. There aren't many holes in Chicago's defense, but finding a running mate for the underrated Eddie Jackson should be a priority.
Potential Early Fit: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan
Cincinnati Bengals
Top Needs: QB, LB, OT
Do the Cincinnati Bengals have to draft a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick? They do not. They have Andy Dalton under contract for one more season, and while Dalton may not be elite, he is a competent NFL starter.
However, the Bengals have a shot at a fresh potential long-term starter with that pick and will probably pull the trigger. LSU signal-caller Joe Burrow is presumed to be Cincinnati's choice. Ideally, Burrow will replace Dalton as Cincinnati's offensive centerpiece for the next decade or more.
With the play of right tackle Bobby Hart and the health of left tackle Jonah Williams questionable, offensive tackle is another position Cincinnati should consider early.
Defensively, Cincinnati needs a field general at the linebacker spot. It added cornerbacks Mackensie Alexander and Trae Waynes to help bolster the pass defense. Free-agent defensive tackle D.J. Reader should strengthen the defensive front. However, the Bengals need improvement at the second level, as last year's defense ranked dead last against the run.
Coming off a two-win season, the Bengals have plenty of roster holes to fill. What they do with the first overall pick, however, will likely define the franchise for the next several years.
Potential Early Fit: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
Cleveland Browns
Top Needs: OT, LB
After the Cleveland Browns added right tackle Jack Conklin in free agency, left tackle is the clear biggest need. Last year's starter, Greg Robinson, was arrested on felony drug charges in the offseason but wasn't being retained anyway, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.
Fortunately, Cleveland should be able to land a top-tier tackle like Georgia's Andrew Thomas with the 10th overall pick.
Defensively, the team needs to find a replacement for 2017 Pro Bowler Joe Schobert, who departed in free agency. The Browns added former Green Bay Packers linebacker B.J. Goodson, but he is not the same kind of stat-racker—Schobert amassed 236 tackles, 15 passes defended, five interceptions and four forced fumbles in the past two seasons with Cleveland.
Potential Early Fit: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
Dallas Cowboys
Top Needs: CB, TE
The Dallas Cowboys have done a respectable job of navigating a difficult offseason.
They locked up wideout Amari Cooper and franchise-tagged quarterback Dak Prescott. They re-signed Joe Looney to replace retired center Travis Frederick. They added Gerald McCoy, Dontari Poe and Aldon Smith to help rebuild the defensive line, which lost Robert Quinn.
What the Cowboys have not done is find a new No. 1 cornerback after the free-agent departure of Bryon Jones. They also haven't added a starting-caliber tight end after losing Jason Witten for the second time in three years.
It wouldn't be a shock to see Dallas use its first two selections (17th and 51st) on a corner and a pass-catching tight end.
Potential Early Fit: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
Denver Broncos
Top Needs: OT, WR
The Denver Broncos appear ready to move forward with second-year man Drew Lock as their starting quarterback. If so, they need to set Lock up for success.
Step No. 1 should be getting Lock another premier pass-catcher. Courtland Sutton showed a ton of promise in his second pro season, but after the Broncos traded away Emmanuel Sanders, they had little else at the position.
Adding another speedster on the perimeter would greatly benefit the Broncos offense.
Step 2 should involve finding a long-term replacement for Garett Bolles at left tackle. The 2017 first-round pick has been inconsistent throughout his pro career. In 2019 alone, he was responsible for 17 penalties and four sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.
Potential Early Fit: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
Detroit Lions
Top Needs: CB, Edge, RB
The Detroit Lions finished the 2019 season dead last in passing yards allowed. Then they traded away Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay. While the addition of Trufant will mitigate that loss, it's fair to say cornerback is a primary need.
Assuming the Lions stick with the third overall pick—and pass-rusher Chase Young isn't available—a cornerback like Ohio State's Jeff Okudah is the sensible choice.
If Young somehow falls, however, his NFL potential would be too great to pass up.
Offensively, the Lions need to find a starting running back who can stay healthy. Kerryon Johnson has shown flashes in his two pro seasons, but he's also missed 14 games during that span. With Johnson sidelined for half of 2019, Detroit finished just 21st in rushing offense.
Potential Early Fit: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
Green Bay Packers
Top Needs: WR, OT
One would think that with Aaron Rodgers under center, Green Bay would have more than a middle-of-the-pack passing attack. However, the Packers ranked just 17th in passing yards last season, largely due to the lack of a reliable No. 2 receiver.
Green Bay did add Devin Funchess in free agency, but he won't fill the No. 2 role. The 6'4", 225-pound pass-catcher is better suited to act as a move tight end or a big-bodied possession receiver. Drafting a guy who can stretch the field should be a major priority.
The Packers also need to add an offensive tackle early. They lost Bryan Bulaga in free agency, and 30-year-old Rick Wagner should only be viewed as a stopgap option. Additionally, left tackle David Bakhtiari is scheduled to be a free agent next offseason. Having a little insurance at the position would be a good idea.
Potential Early Fit: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
Houston Texans
Top Needs: CB, DT
The Houston Texans are in a tricky position. They don't have a first-round pick because of last year's Laremy Tunsil trade. They don't have their second-round selection either after trading for wide receiver Brandin Cooks.
However, Houston does own Arizona's second-rounder (40th overall), and it would be smart to address the defense with that.
The Texans ranked 29th in passing yards allowed last season, which is problematic if Houston hopes to get past the likes of the Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. Houston did bring back Phillip Gaines, Vernon Hargreaves III and Bradley Roby, but it needs additional talent in the secondary.
Houston also needs to find a replacement for standout defensive tackle D.J. Reader, who signed with the Bengals.
Potential Early Fit: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
Indianapolis Colts
Top Needs: WR, TE, Edge
The Indianapolis Colts got a new starting quarterback in free agency by adding Philip Rivers. Now, they need to get him some more receiving talent.
The Colts have one premium receiver in T.Y. Hilton, but they lack a reliable No. 2. They don't have a first-round pick because of the DeForest Buckner trade, but this is expected to be a deep wide receiver class. Indianapolis could also use a second tight end alongside Jack Doyle after losing Eric Ebron in free agency.
Defensively, the Colts would benefit from additional pass-rush help. They don't have a consistent edge defender opposite Justin Houston. Jabaal Sheard, who had 4.5 sacks last season, is a free agent and remains unsigned.
Potential Early Fit: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC
Jacksonville Jaguars
Top Needs: DL, CB
The Jacksonville Jaguars have two first-round selections this year thanks to the trade of Pro Bowl corner Jalen Ramsey. Of course, this leaves Jacksonville with a significant hole at the cornerback position—one it will likely fill with one of those first-round picks or with its second-rounder (42nd overall).
The defensive line also needs to be addressed, and just about any position on the line would be a fit. Jacksonville parted with defensive tackle Marcell Dareus and traded defensive end Calais Campbell this offseason. It may also trade franchise-tagged defensive end Yannick Ngakoue before or during the draft.
Ngakoue has made it clear he isn't happy with the Jaguars.
"It's obvious my time is up in my current situation. Let's both move on," he tweeted last month.
Potential Early Fit: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
Kansas City Chiefs
Top Needs: CB, LB
The Kansas City Chiefs are your reigning Super Bowl champions. They don't have many pressing needs, especially on offense.
Defensively, it would be wise to bolster the secondary. Kansas City was far from a disaster against the pass—it finished the year ranked eighth in passing yards allowed—but cornerback Kendall Fuller has signed with the Washington Redskins in free agency.
Though Fuller only made four starts, he played 45 percent of the defensive snaps, according to Football Outsiders.
Kansas City has arguably an even bigger need for a run-stuffing linebacker, as the team ranked just 26th in rushing yards allowed.
Potential Early Fit: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
Las Vegas Raiders
Top Needs: WR, CB
The Las Vegas Raiders have a collection of nice complementary receivers on their roster but no true No. 1 target. Tyrell Williams was the team's top wideout in terms of yardage, and he finished with just 651 yards and six touchdowns.
While Las Vegas did add Nelson Agholor in free agency, it still needs an archetypal No. 1 pass-catcher on the perimeter. Going after a receiver like Alabama's Jerry Jeudy or Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb with the 12th pick in the draft would make a ton of sense.
The Raiders also need to strengthen their cornerback room. They finished 25th in passing yards allowed, and their free-agent deal with Eli Apple fell apart, leading him back to the open market. In a division that also features the Chiefs, improving their passing attack and their pass defense should be priorities for the Raiders.
Potential Early Fit: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
Los Angeles Chargers
Top Needs: QB, OT
Even after parting with Rivers, the Los Angeles Chargers may not be in the market for a new starting quarterback. They have journeyman Tyrod Taylor, and head coach Anthony Lynn is "legitimately bullish" on the Virginia Tech product, according to NBC Sports' Peter King.
However, Taylor has not proved himself to be more than a stopgap quarterback in the NFL. He lasted three seasons with the Bills before being replaced by Josh Allen. He was a stopgap in Cleveland for a handful of games before being ousted by Baker Mayfield.
Los Angeles' next long-term starter should come via the draft, possibly with this year's sixth overall pick.
The Chargers also need an offensive tackle after trading Russell Okung to the Panthers in exchange for guard Trai Turner.
Potential Early Fit: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Los Angeles Rams
Top Needs: G/C, OT
Addressing the offensive line should be priority No. 1 for the Los Angeles Rams.
Last offseason saw the departure of center John Sullivan and guard Rodger Saffold from the interior offensive line, and the Rams struggled to replace the duo. As a team, Los Angeles averaged just 3.7 yards per carry and 5.7 yards per offensive play. In 2018, the Rams averaged 4.9 yards per rush and 6.4 yards per offensive play.
Adding a guard or a center to the interior could give L.A. an immediate boost in the trenches. Adding an offensive tackle to the mix would help the Rams long-term.
Los Angeles re-signed left tackle Andrew Whitworth to a new three-year deal. However, Whitworth is 38 years old and may not play out that contract. Now would be a good time to put a succession plan in place.
Potential Early Fit: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU
Miami Dolphins
Top Needs: QB, OT, RB
The Miami Dolphins did their best to tank in 2019, though their talent and coaching proved too good to end up with the first overall selection. Still, the Dolphins have three first-round picks and are likely to use at least one on a new franchise quarterback.
According to Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller, Oregon's Justin Herbert appears to be the most likely target.
"This isn't what I would do, Dolphins fans, but it is what I'm hearing will happen," Miller tweeted.
Miami should also add a franchise-caliber offensive tackle to the mix to protect its new signal-caller. After it dealt Laremy Tunsil to Houston last offseason, the line surrendered 58 sacks in 2019.
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are looking to draft a complement to running back Jordan Howard early. This would further protect a rookie quarterback.
Potential Early Fit: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
Minnesota Vikings
Top Needs: CB, WR
Minnesota's two biggest draft needs are both the results of moves made this offseason.
Trading Diggs to the Bills created a void at the top of the wide receiver depth chart. There was already a need at the position, as the Vikings lacked a reliable third receiver in 2019. The Vikings did add Tajae Sharpe in free agency, but adding two or three wideouts in free agency would be sensible.
Don't be shocked if the Vikings use one of their two first-round selections (22nd and 25th overall) on a wideout.
Minnesota also has a need at cornerback after parting with Xavier Rhodes and losing both Mackensie Alexander and Trae Waynes in free agency. Expect this position to be targeted early as well.
Potential Early Fit: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
New England Patriots
Top Needs: QB, WR, TE
After losing Tom Brady in free agency, the New England Patriots find themselves in need of a new quarterback.
New England does have second-year man Jarrett Stidham. It also brought back former Brady backup Brian Hoyer. However, Stidham is unproven, while Hoyer has never been able to carry a team. His career win-loss record is just 16-22. There may not be a long-term solution on the roster.
While the Patriots may not target a quarterback with their first-round selection (23rd overall), it is a possibility. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Patriots are one of several teams interested in Utah State signal-caller Jordan Love—a likely first-round selection.
Improving the receiving corps should also be a priority for New England. The Patriots still haven't found an adequate replacement for Rob Gronkowski, and despite drafting N'Keal Harry in the first round last year, their wide receiver room remains underwhelming.
Potential Early Fit: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
New Orleans Saints
Top Needs: CB, QB
The New Orleans Saints might have the most complete roster in the NFL and have few pressing needs. Unlike the Patriots, the Saints should be set at quarterback for at least this coming season.
Drew Brees is under contract for two more years, and the Saints seem to like what they have in backup Taysom Hill. However, it would make sense to add a quarterback in the middle rounds after losing Teddy Bridgewater to Carolina in free agency.
Though not a pressing need, cornerback is a position that could be addressed early. The Saints ranked 20th in passing yardage allowed last season and have not re-signed Eli Apple. If New Orleans uses the 24th overall pick on a corner, it should surprise no one.
Potential Early Fit: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
New York Giants
Top Needs: OT, Edge, LB
The New York Giants will be an extremely intriguing team on opening night of the draft. They could go any number of directions with the fourth overall pick—though general manager Dave Gettleman could be leaning toward an offensive tackle, according to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.
Adding a tackle early would make sense, as last year's starter on the left side, Nate Solder, allowed an alarming 11 sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Giants should also look to address the pass rush after logging just 36 sacks. Markus Golden was responsible for 10 of those sacks, and he remains unsigned. Though the Giants added Kyler Fackrell and Blake Martinez in free agency, it would make sense to draft a coverage linebacker as well.
New York ranked 28th in passing yards allowed in 2019.
Potential Early Fit: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
New York Jets
Top Needs: WR, CB, OT
The New York Jets might have found their franchise quarterback in Sam Darnold. Now they need to get him a legitimate No. 1 receiver. While the Jets have a couple of nice complementary options—including Jamison Crowder and free-agent addition Breshad Perriman—there isn't a true go-to guy on the roster.
Adding a prospect like Jerry Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb with the 11th overall pick would remedy that.
The Jets also need cornerback depth. Though they signed Pierre Desir in free agency, they also parted with Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts this offseason.
After surrendering 52 sacks in 2019, it would also be wise for the Jets to address their offensive line. Offseason addition George Fant should not be considered the long-term solution at left tackle. Though the 27-year-old has made 24 starts in four seasons, the Seattle Seahawks let the converted basketball player and tight end walk for a reason.
Potential Early Fit: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Philadelphia Eagles
Top Needs: WR, Edge
The Philadelphia Eagles need to strengthen their receiving corps. They struggled to field healthy wideouts late in 2019, lost Nelson Agholor in free agency and are reportedly willing to trade Alshon Jeffery, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
There's no guarantee Philadelphia will draft a wideout with the 21st pick in the draft, but it does appear likely.
Cornerback isn't as big of a need as it once was since the Eagles traded for Pro Bowler Darius Slay. However, Philadelphia should look to bolster its 19th-ranked pass defense by adding another pass-rusher. The Eagles produced a solid 43 sacks in 2019. However, standout Brandon Graham, who had 8.5 sacks in 2019, is 32 years old and is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2021 season.
Potential Early Fit: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
Pittsburgh Steelers
Top Needs: DT, OG, QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers have two major needs to fill before the start of the 2020 season. They need a defensive tackle to replace the underrated Javon Hargrave. They also need a guard to replace the recently retired Ramon Foster.
Though never a Pro Bowler, Foster appeared in 160 games and started 145 since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2009.
Looking long-term, Pittsburgh also needs to address the quarterback position. Ben Roethlisberger is signed through 2021, but he's also 38 years old and coming off a significant elbow injury. The tandem of Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges was not enough to get the Steelers into the playoffs last season. Pittsburgh needs to start considering life after Big Ben.
Potential Early Fit: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
San Francisco 49ers
Top Needs: WR, OT
The San Francisco 49ers traded for wideout Emmanuel Sanders just before the 2019 deadline. Though Sanders established himself as a go-to target for Jimmy Garoppolo, he left in free agency.
The 49ers signed Travis Benjamin—a player head coach Kyle Shanahan once coached in Cleveland—but Benjamin is more of a field-stretcher than a sure-handed slot man like Sanders.
The 49ers should also consider drafting an eventual successor to offensive tackle Joe Staley. Staley will turn 36 in August and has just two years remaining on his contract. With two first-round draft picks—thanks to the Buckner trade—San Francisco could afford to use one of them on a future starter along the offensive line.
Potential Early Fit: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Seattle Seahawks
Top Needs: Edge, OL
To say the Seattle Seahawks need to address their pass rush would be an understatement. Seattle tied for the second-fewest sacks in the league with just 28 last year. It also has yet to re-sign edge-rushers Ezekiel Ansah and Jadeveon Clowney, two 2019 additions that combined for 5.5 of those 28 sacks.
It wouldn't be a surprise to see Seattle use multiple early draft picks on edge defenders this year.
The Seahawks also need to address their offensive line. The line has been a work in progress for several years. Bringing back guard Mike Iupati was a smart move, but Cedric Ogbuehi is not the answer at right tackle. The 2015 first-round pick flamed out with the Bengals and the Jaguars, making just 25 starts in five seasons.
Potential Early Fit: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Top Needs: OT, RB, CB
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made perhaps the splash of free agency, signing quarterback Tom Brady to a two-year contract. If they hope to parlay that move into playoff success, protecting Brady has to be the No. 1 goal.
First, the Buccaneers need to add an offensive tackle. 2019 starting right tackle Demar Dotson remains unsigned, and Tampa Bay should be looking for an upgrade.
It would also make sense to strengthen the backfield. Ronald Jones II has shown glimpses of promise, but he isn't a workhorse back, while Peyton Barber left for Washington in free agency. A stronger ground game would be a terrific way to keep pressure off the soon-to-be 43-year-old Brady.
Defensively, Tampa Bay needs to strengthen its secondary. While Brady may have the firepower at his disposal to engage in shootout football, that shouldn't be the team's go-to game plan.
The Buccaneers ranked 30th in passing yards allowed last season.
Potential Early Fit: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
Tennessee Titans
Top Needs: DT, CB
The Tennessee Titans made moves to retain two of their key offensive players this offseason. They locked up quarterback Ryan Tannehill with a four-year deal and placed the franchise tag on running back Derrick Henry.
Defensively, though, the Titans experienced some key losses. They traded away standout defensive tackle Jurrell Casey and let cornerback Logan Ryan test free agency (he remains unsigned). Tennessee also parted with edge-rusher Cameron Wake, though it signed Vic Beasley Jr. to replace him.
Considering the Titans ranked 21st in yards allowed last season, they should make this a defensive draft. It would not be a shock to see them take the best defender on the board with the 29th overall pick.
Potential Early Fit: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
Washington Redskins
Top Needs: WR, TE, OL
Assuming Washington sticks with Dwayne Haskins or Kyle Allen at quarterback, its main objective in the draft should be adding weapons to the offense. The offense ranked last in passing yardage last season.
Washington had little at the wide receiver position outside of rookie Terry McLaurin in 2019. It parted with tight end Jordan Reed and lost Vernon Davis to retirement this offseason. It would also make sense to add an offensive lineman early, as Trent Williams is on the trading block and Brandon Scherff is currently set to play on the franchise tag.
Adding one of the many talented wide receivers in this draft class appears likely, though it probably won't happen with the second overall selection. If Washington doesn't draft Chase Young at the top of Round 1, it will probably trade down so that another team can come up and get a quarterback.
Potential Early Fit: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
Contract information via Spotrac.