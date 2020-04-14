Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Knicks Didn't Want to Move Mitchell Robinson in 2019

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Knicks were reportedly unwilling to move young center Mitchell Robinson in a potential trade package for Anthony Davis last year.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, that may have been due to the fact that Steve Mills and Scott Perry selected Robinson in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft. With Leon Rose now in charge as team president, Robinson may not be off limits in trade talks moving forward.

Ultimately, the New Orleans Pelicans dealt Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks.

