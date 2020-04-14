Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Knicks Didn't Want to Move Mitchell Robinson in 2019

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 14, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 22, 2020 in New York City. The Lakers defeated the Knicks 100-92. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Knicks were reportedly unwilling to move young center Mitchell Robinson in a potential trade package for Anthony Davis last year.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, that may have been due to the fact that Steve Mills and Scott Perry selected Robinson in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft. With Leon Rose now in charge as team president, Robinson may not be off limits in trade talks moving forward.

Ultimately, the New Orleans Pelicans dealt Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

