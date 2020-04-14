Tyson Fury Pays $700 for Food to Help Local Pizza Restaurant Amid Coronavirus

Al Bello/Getty Images

Lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury placed a $700 order to help one of his favorite local restaurants that's limited to deliveries because of the coronavirus pandemic.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that Fury ordered a "bunch of pizzas" along with lamb chops, shrimp, chicken, pasta and soda from Manjaros Restaurant to feed his family of seven. Along with the bill, he included a £100 tip ($125) for the England eatery.

"The food order was just for us and the children," Fury told reporters. "... We've got five children and the food arrived in a lot of boxes."

Fury remained undefeated (30-0-1) with a TKO victory over Deontay Wilder in a highly anticipated February rematch.

They were scheduled to face off for a third time in July, but Top Rank chairman Bob Arum told ESPN's Dan Rafael the bout would be delayed because of COVID-19, with a possible new date in October:

"You could not guarantee the fighters that the event would take place on that date. We couldn't convince them or ourselves. Where were they going to train for it? It just made no sense. You just have to take a step back. How are you going to sell tickets? It's absolutely ridiculous to say the fight is on when the Brits can't even get there."

Fury also dipped his toes in the WWE waters in late 2019, highlighted by a victory over Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in October.

