Luke Kuechly Says Cam Newton Has 'Chip on His Shoulder' After Panthers Release

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 14, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 21: Luke Kuechly #59 and Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers embrace before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Carolina defeats Philadelphia 21-17. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Luke Kuechly stated the obvious about Cam Newton during a SiriusXM NFL appearance Monday:

Kuechly and Newton were teammates on the Carolina Panthers from 2012 through last season. The 28-year-old former All-Pro linebacker announced his retirement in January, and the Panthers released Newton on March 24.

The 2011 first overall pick remains unsigned.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Favre, Packers Beat Pats in B/R GOAT Bowl Championship 🏆

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Favre, Packers Beat Pats in B/R GOAT Bowl Championship 🏆

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    LaVar Ball Offering NBA, NFL Players 40% of Profit from BBB Sales

    NFL logo
    NFL

    LaVar Ball Offering NBA, NFL Players 40% of Profit from BBB Sales

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL, NFLPA Agree to Voluntary Offseason Program, 'Virtual Period'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL, NFLPA Agree to Voluntary Offseason Program, 'Virtual Period'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott and NFL's Biggest RB Contracts

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott and NFL's Biggest RB Contracts

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report