How WWE Can Use Ronda Rousey's Heat to Create Unforgettable Storyline

Credit: WWE.com

Sometimes, WWE stumbles into a storyline that is almost too perfect to pass up. This week, Ronda Rousey may have handed the company a new one on a silver platter.

Rousey is no stranger to controversy and she once again found herself as the subject of debate after calling professional wrestling fans ungrateful and referring to the business as "Fake fighting."

These comments came during an appearance on the Wild Ride with Steve-O podcast. The funniest part about all of this is most of the drama is coming from her comments about wrestling being fake, not the part about the WWE Universe being ungrateful.

The interview contains some strong NSFW language, so listen at your own risk, but if that doesn't bother you, it is worth hearing what she had to say. Here is a short transcription from the interview from FoxSports.com:

“I love the WWE. I had such a great time. I love all the girls in the locker room. Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing.”

She is talking about how much she loves WWE and the women in the company but the two words everybody focused on were "Fake fights."

This drew widespread criticism from fans online and even prompted responses from Superstars like Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss.

Rousey decided to stoke the flames a bit by playing the heel with her responses on Twitter.

While these comments may not have been intended to begin a storyline, WWE should take advantage of the situation should Rousey decide she wants to return to the ring anytime soon.

Rumors began to swirl about a potential return for Rowdy Ronda after Cain Velasquez posted a recent photo of the two of them at WWE headquarters to his Twitter account. This week's Raw furthered speculation when Shayna Baszler was asked about Rousey's recent comments before her match.

Either management knows this story is getting attention and wanted to acknowledge it or it is planning for a return angle in the near future.

Asking Baszler about the comments makes sense due to their friendship, but this may also be a sign that a planned feud will finally involve The Four Horsewomen of MMA uniting in a WWE ring.

Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke are still in NXT but WWE has been using a lot of those talents recently to make up for having an incomplete roster at the moment, so using them on Raw wouldn't be a problem.

There are a few directions WWE can take a storyline like this. It could use it to set up a singles feud for The Rowdy One, but the better option would be using her heat to get other people over.

WWE could book a match like Rousey, Baszler, Duke and Shafir vs. Bliss Jax and two other Superstars for SummerSlam. This would give the MMA fighters a chance to win as a group before WWE puts them in the ring with the people everyone wants to see them face.

Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Lynch have also been using the Four Horsewomen nickname for years. When Baszler and Bayley fought in NXT, WWE even staged a brief interaction between the two groups.

We have been waiting for years for this storyline to happen. If Rousey returns, WWE will have all eight women on the same roster again. With Baszler now on Raw, it makes even more sense to give her and the other Superstars this opportunity.

Rousey has history with Lynch and Flair while Baszler has history with Lynch and Bayley. Tying Banks, Duke and Shafir into this story would be easy due to their established alliances.

After Rowdy Ronda's group wins at SummerSlam, they could face The Four Horsewomen of WWE at Survivor Series in an elimination match.

This would be a surefire hit as the main event of the PPV. The mainstream media attention Rousey would get combined with the attention the entire wrestling community would be paying to this feud would make this a must-see match.

At this point, the only thing that would get in the way of booking this storyline would be if Rousey did not decide to return to the ring. Other than that, WWE has all of the necessary ingredients to make this into one of the biggest matches of the year.